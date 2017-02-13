Ballet: Nela my queen also the Black Swa

Chandler Riggs aka King Carl on The Walking Dead did a Reddit AMA and here are some highlights

If you have any taste, you wouldn't watch The Walking Dead your favorite character on TWD is either Carl or Michonne and one of their actors did a Reddit AMA today.



Here are some of the best bits:

On his favorite scene that he got to do:
"wish i could say, but it's coming up in 7b. oh 100%. i'm really excited for the last scene in comic 128, mainly because carl is just such an awesome character at that point (not like he hasn't always been amiright)"



On who is most fun to work around with
alanna imo. we play small pranks on each other periodically (some of them being on camera) and o man it's so hard not to bust out laughing. last season it was so difficult filming this one scene because we were laughing in every take and constantly trying to hide our faces lol


On Carl's feelings on Negan:
carl definitely hates negan. he always has, and he always will. negan started to sway him when taking him throughout the sanctuary and showing him the power he has, but carl was quickly reminded of why he is there once negan made him take off his bandage. you can actually see carl start to "test the waters" when he puts his hand on the rail after negan's speech to the saviors.


On his iconique hair:
my genius rebranding idea: cut my hair after i get off of twd to get a fresh look so hopefully people won't only see me as carl forever. aka i gotta keep my hair long for as long as i'm on the show which kinda sucks but it'll be worth it.






