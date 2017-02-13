Chandler Riggs aka King Carl on The Walking Dead did a Reddit AMA and here are some highlights

Cooorl ❤️️ Reply

Thread

Link

For many a year I wished Carl would get eaten by walkers. But he's really grown on me a lot.

Also I went to Walker Stalker Con in 2015 and there was not a teenaged girl there who did not have an autographed photo of Chandler Riggs, it made me laugh. Reply

Thread

Link

I still have that wish. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A friend of mine is an indy wrestler, and when Chandler was younger, he did a con in her area. The con has a cosplay wrestling component, and she cosplayed Rick Grimes. She has a picture of Chandler stanning her in the crowd during her match lmao forever wanted her life in that moment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aw he's qt. Reply

Thread

Link





Never forget Reply

Thread

Link

lowkey same Chandler Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao my fave Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO i love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg he is really funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How is it working with baby Judith? Does she break the fourth wall often?



oh my lord those babies. they are so difficult. it's a set of twins, and we've had about 7 or 8 different pairs but o man they are so tough to work with. season 5 babies were the easiest, but only because i spent so much time with them and basically forced them to like me. they constantly grab at the boom mic, interrupt our lines, and jump out of our arms screaming "MOMMY" and run out of the room to go find their mom. i'm always thankful when i don't have scenes with them lol edit: they can be fun and very cute, but most of the time they're hard to work with



lmao Reply

Thread

Link

lol, he's hilarious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is it worth picking up again? rage quit twd when Andrea died and fear twd was just horrible imo. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand why he can't cut his hair in the show? I know they're fighting for survival or whatever but surely at some point they've stumbled across a pair of scissors or a small knife? Reply

Thread

Link

The cast made a pact that if scissors and shampoo were found they'd force Daryl to clean up first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean yeah, since Rick had had haircuts (like when they first showed up to Alexandria) but he says why he doesn't want to cut his hair right there lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i liked his AMA, he seems cute and funny, and yes Coral is top 3 along with Carol (well, before they fucked her up, haven't watched S7 to see if they unfucked her) and Michonne Reply

Thread

Link

wi'm really excited for the last scene in comic 128, mainly because carl is just such an awesome character at that point (not like he hasn't always been amiright)



Oh my gooooooooooooddddddd (also I think he means 127? which transitions into the beginning of 128.)



Anyway there is no way those scenes are happening this season (unless they actually learned how to better pace their show? a fan can dream) but holy shit I'm even more excited now that he's confirmed they're happening. Reply

Thread

Link

spoil me bc I don't watch it anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoilers for 127/128 ]



The Saviors arc ends with Alexandria winning and Negan almost killed by Rick, but Rick keeps him alive so Negan could see what Alexandria and the world can become without people like Negan running the show. Flash forward two years and Alexandria has thrived. Farms everywhere, windmills, livestock. A couple of the Saviors are members of Alexandria now, including Dwight (bleh). Coral is older and wants to move to the Hilltop to learn blacksmithing, but Rick is overprotective and debating it. So Coral goes to the basement in a house and starts talking to an unseen voice about it. It turns out to be Negan, in a prison cell, long hair, unshaven. Negan is almost like his cool uncle at this point? In the sense that he talks to Negan about things he doesn't talk to his father about. Negan at one point thanks Carl for keeping him company during these "lonely years" and that he's enjoyed their talks, then asks Carl if he still wants to kill him, and Carl says, "Yes, Negan, you know I do" and Negan looks really upset about it.



I was honestly never interested in Carl until he got his other dubious father figure in Negan so I'm dying that these scenes are rly happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"wish i could say, but it's coming up in 7b. oh 100%. i'm really excited for the last scene in comic 128, mainly because carl is just such an awesome character at that point (not like he hasn't always been amiright)"



no, corl, he hasn't always been awesome.

Reply

Thread

Link

i love carl so much. it started the moment he shot shane tbh. Reply

Thread

Link