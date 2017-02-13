Chandler Riggs aka King Carl on The Walking Dead did a Reddit AMA and here are some highlights
If you have any taste,
your favorite character on TWD is either Carl or Michonne and one of their actors did a Reddit AMA today.
Here are some of the best bits:
On his favorite scene that he got to do:
"wish i could say, but it's coming up in 7b. oh 100%. i'm really excited for the last scene in comic 128, mainly because carl is just such an awesome character at that point (not like he hasn't always been amiright)"
On who is most fun to work around with
alanna imo. we play small pranks on each other periodically (some of them being on camera) and o man it's so hard not to bust out laughing. last season it was so difficult filming this one scene because we were laughing in every take and constantly trying to hide our faces lol
On Carl's feelings on Negan:
carl definitely hates negan. he always has, and he always will. negan started to sway him when taking him throughout the sanctuary and showing him the power he has, but carl was quickly reminded of why he is there once negan made him take off his bandage. you can actually see carl start to "test the waters" when he puts his hand on the rail after negan's speech to the saviors.
On his iconique hair:
my genius rebranding idea: cut my hair after i get off of twd to get a fresh look so hopefully people won't only see me as carl forever. aka i gotta keep my hair long for as long as i'm on the show which kinda sucks but it'll be worth it.
Also I went to Walker Stalker Con in 2015 and there was not a teenaged girl there who did not have an autographed photo of Chandler Riggs, it made me laugh.
oh my lord those babies. they are so difficult. it's a set of twins, and we've had about 7 or 8 different pairs but o man they are so tough to work with. season 5 babies were the easiest, but only because i spent so much time with them and basically forced them to like me. they constantly grab at the boom mic, interrupt our lines, and jump out of our arms screaming "MOMMY" and run out of the room to go find their mom. i'm always thankful when i don't have scenes with them lol edit: they can be fun and very cute, but most of the time they're hard to work with
Oh my gooooooooooooddddddd (also I think he means 127? which transitions into the beginning of 128.)
Anyway there is no way those scenes are happening this season (unless they actually learned how to better pace their show? a fan can dream) but holy shit I'm even more excited now that he's confirmed they're happening.
The Saviors arc ends with Alexandria winning and Negan almost killed by Rick, but Rick keeps him alive so Negan could see what Alexandria and the world can become without people like Negan running the show. Flash forward two years and Alexandria has thrived. Farms everywhere, windmills, livestock. A couple of the Saviors are members of Alexandria now, including Dwight (bleh). Coral is older and wants to move to the Hilltop to learn blacksmithing, but Rick is overprotective and debating it. So Coral goes to the basement in a house and starts talking to an unseen voice about it. It turns out to be Negan, in a prison cell, long hair, unshaven. Negan is almost like his cool uncle at this point? In the sense that he talks to Negan about things he doesn't talk to his father about. Negan at one point thanks Carl for keeping him company during these "lonely years" and that he's enjoyed their talks, then asks Carl if he still wants to kill him, and Carl says, "Yes, Negan, you know I do" and Negan looks really upset about it.
I was honestly never interested in Carl until he got his other dubious father figure in Negan so I'm dying that these scenes are rly happening.
no, corl, he hasn't always been awesome.
I need to catch up. I love Jeffrey dean morgan but i've lost interest in the show (RIP Glenn)...then again I stuck with it for 5 years, what's a few more haha.