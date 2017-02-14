xmas

Fox and Regency planted fake news about Trump and Putin meeting to promote "A Cure For Wellness"



- Articles were planted at The Sacramento Dispatch, Houston Leader, NY Morning Post, and Salt Lake City Guardian, all of which are "fake news" sites, about Trump and Putin meeting at a fictional Alpine institute featured in the movie prior to the election, trying to ride on reports and rumors of inappropriate contact, like what led to Michael Flynn's resignation Monday night.

- After Buzzfeed wrote about it and criticism rolled in, Fox and Regency issued a statement saying that since the movie is about a fake cure, they decided to market it with fake news stories, and tried to justify it with a quote from the movie's antagonist: "There is a sickness inside us. And only when we know what ails us, can we hope to find the cure."

- The fake news articles now redirect to the movie's website.

SOURCE
Tagged: , , ,