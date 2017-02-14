Fox and Regency planted fake news about Trump and Putin meeting to promote "A Cure For Wellness"

Yea, I love viral marketing a lot of the time but this is just irresponsible. Reply

Lol. I wonder if Trump will attack them since it's from Fox? Reply

fucccck offff with this. how careless. Reply

Trash Reply

what a world Reply

if i never hear the phrase 'fake news' again Reply

mte Reply

Ugh...I'm all for studios using this marketing if they want to, but not with this President because it just feeds into he and his followers ideas of all news media being fake and that they are making up stories about him.



If you're gonna do it, use some fake President name or someone famous who would never be president. Reply

this administration has ruined trustworthiness Reply

oh my god. Reply

This is too much for a Dane dehaan vehicle Reply

Just what we fucking neeeded. Great job assholes! I thought about seeing this movie but now I'm skipping it. Reply

why am i living through this Reply

Just googled the plot for The Cure of Wellness movie because of this post. The trailer got me curious but after reading spoilers, I'm glad I googled because I'm def not going to dish out money for this movie. Blegh Reply

yeah someone didn't think this through. it would've been a better idea to have articles about a cure to a new "disease" that's on the rise. make a microsite for the institute, complete with patient testimony videos, doctor's lists and brochures you can have sent to your house. it's one thing to use opportunity, but not with a presidency like this. Reply

I'm tired of this kind of "viral marketing" tbh. People are being deceived by falseness to a degree where death is a conceivable outcome (think Pizzagate or misinformation about Obamacare/ACA) and it just feels really irresponsible to further muddy the waters for potential cinema profits. Reply

Flynn resigning is just the beginning. A lot more stuff is going to come out within the next 9 days thanks to Nadlers resolution of inquiry. A republican congressman also recently said if Flynn was lying and the WH knew about it, that should lead to the possibility of impeachment. Reply

Timing is everything. Reply

Lmao Jason Isaacs (he's in the movie) is not going to be pleased they did this. He fucking hates Trump. Reply

slightly less potentially inflammatory/crisis-causing than







Edited at 2017-02-14 03:03 pm (UTC) Onlyless potentially inflammatory/crisis-causing than Reply

we were watching it on TV like "are there no cops that watch adult swim???" It was crazy how nobody in law enforcement knew what it was but plenty of people watching the panic on TV did Reply

wtf 😒 Reply

How many people had to think this was a good idea for it to go through. Reply

I have only now seen Stephen Miller's recent interviews and OH MY DEAR GOD. He makes Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway seem sane and measured in comparison. This is new depths of batshit. JFC America, what are you doing. Reply

Mess Reply

