Fox and Regency planted fake news about Trump and Putin meeting to promote "A Cure For Wellness"
Fox plants Trump-Putin fake news story to promote new movie https://t.co/NIsQq2WFXs pic.twitter.com/sGCSR7rRI1— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017
- Articles were planted at The Sacramento Dispatch, Houston Leader, NY Morning Post, and Salt Lake City Guardian, all of which are "fake news" sites, about Trump and Putin meeting at a fictional Alpine institute featured in the movie prior to the election, trying to ride on reports and rumors of inappropriate contact, like what led to Michael Flynn's resignation Monday night.
- After Buzzfeed wrote about it and criticism rolled in, Fox and Regency issued a statement saying that since the movie is about a fake cure, they decided to market it with fake news stories, and tried to justify it with a quote from the movie's antagonist: "There is a sickness inside us. And only when we know what ails us, can we hope to find the cure."
- The fake news articles now redirect to the movie's website.
SOURCE
If you're gonna do it, use some fake President name or someone famous who would never be president.
I wanna see that movie though.