Celebs react to Michael Flynn's resignation from Trump's administration
So already with this Flynn/Russia bombshell, I guess we're back to asking: What did the President know, and when did he know it?— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 14, 2017
Flynn has resigned. Now, will he talk in exchange for immunity?— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 14, 2017
Michael Flynn resigned in what would be disgrace if anyone in this administration had the capacity to feel shame.— Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 14, 2017
Michael Flynn we hardly knew ye. Thank God.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) February 14, 2017
Flynn is just the tip of the iceberg. Follow him,Carter Page,Manafort,Roger Stone. They all lead to Putin who leads to DT. #Impeachment— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 14, 2017
Word has it that the supremely unqualified and ideological #Flynn has resigned from the NSA. That calls for a drink!!— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 14, 2017
Hey Flynn, you're having a rough day so allow me to provide some solace in the chaos.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 14, 2017
Go to hell you hateful cockroach.
Hope that helps.
Sally Yates warned Trump about Michael Flynn
SOURCES: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
We are experiencing Hurricane Camille in the White House
What I wouldn't give to hear Obama and Biden's conversations right now.
So please please please turn up to midterms next year and/or subscribe to a newspaper if you're able, folks. And PSA for everyone who might have missed this: if you have Amazon Prime you can subscribe to the Washington Post (who broke this) for less than your Starbucks order.
The press needs to push this ALL THE TIME. This cannot leave the headlines.
Edited at 2017-02-14 05:29 am (UTC)
Can he even get a security clearance anymore?
I need a leave of absence from this country
Edited at 2017-02-14 05:28 am (UTC)