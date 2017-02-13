HARRYGIF

Camila lands the cover of Seventeen


  • "Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul. I'll continue to wish them all the best, and I'm happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I'm also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors."

  • Of course has to name drop Taylor cause what else does she have going for her: "Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We're both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love."

  • She wants to collab with Ed Sheeran cause of course she does.

  • She claims that she's stayed off social media for the past two years due to the negativity.

  • Admits all the songs she's written are "fantasies in my head. There's this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar."



