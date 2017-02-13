Camila lands the cover of Seventeen

Admits all the songs she's written are "fantasies in my head. There's this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar."



Reply

Thread

Link

what kinda magic does that troll from 5sos have to get any girl? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte, so not exactly fantasies in her head.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So basically she's going to do the taylor swift approach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

maybe if i hadn't listened to my mom, i couldn't given you a chance to fall in love with me like i made all the other boys fall in love with me.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if i wrote this, and it got released, i think i would die of the embarrassment. i dont think i could ever show my face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I would cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

temporary restraining order Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't know seventeen was still around Reply

Thread

Link

Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice.



lmao why though Reply

Thread

Link

The 2nd outfit is not cute.



Sad she gets more publicity than 5H did with hit songs. Reply

Thread

Link

Did she get Rita Ora's team to pimp her out? Reply

Thread

Link

editor chose the right cover at least Reply

Thread

Link

Have 5H gotten Seventeen? What about as individuals?



Camila's team is really going hard for her but I just don't see anything more than a surprise hit and a quick fade to obscurity. They've certainly started with the payola Reply

Thread

Link









I don't think they've ever done solo magazine covers yet, but they aren't solo acts so it doesn't make sense to do so. People like to hate on Camilla but she's a solo act now and her team is being smart trying to promote her before the first solo single/album. She must have that Tori Kelly/Rita Ora type team.



Edited at 2017-02-14 06:11 am (UTC) Fifth Harmony have covered Seventeen magazine before.I don't think they've ever done solo magazine covers yet, but they aren't solo acts so it doesn't make sense to do so. People like to hate on Camilla but she's a solo act now and her team is being smart trying to promote her before the first solo single/album. She must have that Tori Kelly/Rita Ora type team. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the 1st time I've normani not photogenic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the instagram cover is so ugly omfg Reply

Thread

Link

she is going to have a really successful solo career, isn't she? Reply

Thread

Link

please god no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm afraid so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's the american way and she's close with t squints Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She has the connections and a good team, that's all it takes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nothing makes sense in this world especially the songs at the top of the charts so yeah I could see this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hwayoung's mini me.

OT: I'm thinking about making a post about a couple of Kpop scandals that's happened this past week (there's been a few). Would anyone be interested in that? Especially since the Camilla/5th Harmony situation mirrors T-ara/Hwayoung Reply

Thread

Link

no, you promised you'd make the industry plant ontd original like a year ago and i still haven't forgiven you for never delivering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao! Let me do that too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAS please! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ravishing Reply

Thread

Link

What utter bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

She is so pathetic with her constant Taylor mentioning and thirsting for a Sheeran collab. #Dont get your hopes up. Reply

Thread

Link

did her team really couldn't get her a more relevant magazine? like idk teen vogue at least Reply

Thread

Link

i'm so fucking tired. Reply

Thread

Link

She must have a really good team behind her to get her these gigs. Mediocrity sells, I guess. Reply

Thread

Link