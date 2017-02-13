Camila lands the cover of Seventeen
thank u @seventeen for having me https://t.co/ej53M34bG0 #CamilaSeventeenCover pic.twitter.com/6pUI9FfioD— Camila Cabello (@camilacabello97) February 13, 2017
- "Fifth Harmony wasn't the maximum expression of me individually. My fans are really going to know me from the music I'm writing. My goal is to be brave and open up my soul. I'll continue to wish them all the best, and I'm happy they are continuing their journey as Fifth Harmony. I'm also looking forward to hearing new music from the group and their solo endeavors."
- Of course has to name drop Taylor cause what else does she have going for her: "Taylor is always the person that I go to for boy advice. The reason we became friends was purely because we think the same way about a lot of things: We're both really sensitive and emotional when it comes to love. We love love, and we love writing songs about love."
- She wants to collab with Ed Sheeran cause of course she does.
- She claims that she's stayed off social media for the past two years due to the negativity.
- Admits all the songs she's written are "fantasies in my head. There's this constant theme of unrequited love and me loving people from afar."
lmao why though
Sad she gets more publicity than 5H did with hit songs.
Camila's team is really going hard for her but I just don't see anything more than a surprise hit and a quick fade to obscurity. They've certainly started with the payola
I don't think they've ever done solo magazine covers yet, but they aren't solo acts so it doesn't make sense to do so. People like to hate on Camilla but she's a solo act now and her team is being smart trying to promote her before the first solo single/album. She must have that Tori Kelly/Rita Ora type team.
OT: I'm thinking about making a post about a couple of Kpop scandals that's happened this past week (there's been a few). Would anyone be interested in that? Especially since the Camilla/5th Harmony situation mirrors T-ara/Hwayoung