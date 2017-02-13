Arthur

Rumor: Ben Affleck Doesn't Want to Be The Batman Anymore?



During the latest episode of Collider Movie Talk, host John Campea stated the following:

"Take this for what it's worth. This is from a guy who has been burned twice by scoops, so please take this with a massive, massive grain of salt. Over the past four days, I've talked to three separate people, who are connected in some way, to what is going on over at Warner Bros. What all three have told me, nothing about whether the script was thrown out or whether they liked the script, nothing about the direction that Matt Reeves is taking it in, nothing about that. What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They're telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn't want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman. If they do not let him out of being Batman, that the stand alone Batman film that ultimately happens, will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman, because he apparently wants out."

