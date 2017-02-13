Rumor: Ben Affleck Doesn't Want to Be The Batman Anymore?

of course he doesn't, I'm pretty sure almost everyone involved in the DC movies wishes they weren't anymore Reply

why did he even sign up? Reply

Lol fuck you for making me open the spoiler tag Reply

Thank you for that. I really needed a good laugh. Reply

He's a huge Batman comics fan, apparently has like a legit Batcave in his house and shit, was probably promised a shit ton of stuff from WB (that is now currently all falling through)



Also like... who doesn't want to play ducking Batman? Reply

He probably thought he was going to be lauded like Christian and/or have a blockbuster franchise that will set him up in his old age. oop Reply

He got greedy and wanted to be a box office hit again.



It wasn't enough for him to be an overhyped director with those boring Oscar nominated movies. No no. He needed some more attention. Reply

He overestimated himself and his capabilities and tolerance. Ben himself loves a narrative of come back. So he thought after the Oscar this would be his next victory (in the box office). I legit think he thought he could rescue DC verse.

Ben is delusional. And it will be his downfall. I hope to god he gets off this trash and starts doing smaller projects which are what he is best at doing Reply

'anymore', we didn't want you to be batman from the start Reply

this isn't surprising.



I'm glad this cheating white man is flopping in Hollywood, but can some of the abusers be next tho? let's not give his lil bro an Oscar for starters. Reply

i am honestly PRAYING the academy awards denzel instead Reply

I like Denzel but I want someone else to get an Oscar. Not Homeless!Affleck though... Reply

ugh same, or Ryan or just anyone who's not him Reply

No more than Brie Larson lol. For her sake, I hope it's not Affleck Reply

Currently praying to every god that will listen that he does, this may actually be the only way to put the current continuity out of its misery



BURN IT ALL DOWN AND START THE FUCK OVER



Surprisingly unpopular opinion: he wasn't a great Bruce Wayne, and his mediocre performance has been majorly overhyped because the rest of the movie was so bad Reply

I knew it! That hiring established actors like him or Will Smith for a cinematic universe would only bring trouble, cause they need them for so many movies but these actors do not need these roles to keep their careers afloat. Reply

Who would/should replace him? Reply

Tom Hiddleston is available. Reply

yikes. don't will that into the universe sis. Reply

Rumors are WB is grooming Armie Hammer (possibly as Nightwing) Reply

the dj cotrona bats we would've gotten if miller's justice league hadn't been aborted Reply

DC is a fucking mess, I would fire everyone and start clean, pretend like it never existed. Reply

rip my brown-eyed Bruce Wayne. Reply

i mean i want to be like YAS but this is probably due to him trying to figure out how to get past his alcohol abuse Reply

Yes the alcohol and pill problems are the major reason but it is also that he thought DC would be creatively fulfilling and that he could make this a part of his comeback. On both counts, he and DC failed....for his mental health I hope they don't hold him hostage. Let him go! Reply

lol I hope this is true just to witness the fallout Reply

Good riddance.

I knew his drunk ass wasn't capable of surviving a franchise. Reply

dc, i love you but you're bringing me down Reply

Didn't Bale leaving as Batman screw up their original plans to start a universe way back when so they had to start over instead of using those movies as a springboard? Losing a second Batman would repeat the pattern.



Anyway I wouldn't be surprised if this was true - I honestly feel like if Justice League gets ripped apart by critics Ben will 100% want to be done with this whole thing. Reply

