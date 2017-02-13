Rumor: Ben Affleck Doesn't Want to Be The Batman Anymore?
During the latest episode of Collider Movie Talk, host John Campea stated the following:
"Take this for what it's worth. This is from a guy who has been burned twice by scoops, so please take this with a massive, massive grain of salt. Over the past four days, I've talked to three separate people, who are connected in some way, to what is going on over at Warner Bros. What all three have told me, nothing about whether the script was thrown out or whether they liked the script, nothing about the direction that Matt Reeves is taking it in, nothing about that. What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They're telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn't want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman. If they do not let him out of being Batman, that the stand alone Batman film that ultimately happens, will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman, because he apparently wants out."
Source
Edited at 2017-02-14 05:23 am (UTC)
Also like... who doesn't want to play ducking Batman?
It wasn't enough for him to be an overhyped director with those boring Oscar nominated movies. No no. He needed some more attention.
Ben is delusional. And it will be his downfall. I hope to god he gets off this trash and starts doing smaller projects which are what he is best at doing
I'm glad this cheating white man is flopping in Hollywood, but can some of the abusers be next tho? let's not give his lil bro an Oscar for starters.
BURN IT ALL DOWN AND START THE FUCK OVER
Surprisingly unpopular opinion: he wasn't a great Bruce Wayne, and his mediocre performance has been majorly overhyped because the rest of the movie was so bad
I knew his drunk ass wasn't capable of surviving a franchise.
Anyway I wouldn't be surprised if this was true - I honestly feel like if Justice League gets ripped apart by critics Ben will 100% want to be done with this whole thing.