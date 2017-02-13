Ryan Murphy to adapt Naya/Lea feud for a future season of Feud?
Ryan Murphy finally settles those Naya Rivera and Lea Michele feud rumors on GLEE: https://t.co/2FasQEthJd pic.twitter.com/FIh5Xpg7yR— E! Online TV Scoop (@eonlineTV) February 13, 2017
-Admits to Naya/Lea feuding on set
-Knows that they both admired each others work
-Is not interested in adapting their feud since it had more to do with age then anything
-Would contemplate adapting their feud though if they were still feuding at the age of 40
-Says that Glee was a shit show of difficulty to work on due to everyones age
-Says that there was males feuding on Glee but you never hear about it because thats the culture we live in
Source
So talk about it and name names then...
well he didn't lie
but who?
Murcipher needs to make a show out of those wild Glee blind items. I want the whole Lea, Naya, Chris and Darren plotting to fire the others in my TV.
Colfer hated criss for the exact reason you (and several others) mentioned. Just from what i remember reading over the years and towards the end of the shows' run.
I'd be surprised if Corey was one of the dudes. Everyone seemed to love him.
can't wait till someone is desperate enough and we get the glee tell all we deserve
Ryan Murphy randomly firing and rehiring Chord Overstreet was a wild ride lmao.
This is a hilariously hypocritical statement, seeing as Murphy and the writers never stopped pitting the glee club girls against each other, but the boys were basically all chums (unless they were dating the same girl).