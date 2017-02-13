Ryan Murphy to adapt Naya/Lea feud for a future season of Feud?

"-Says that there was males feuding on Glee but you never hear about it because thats the culture we live in"



He's talking about himself. He was the drama lol. Reply

He was feuding with Chris lol I read somewhere (probably here) that Chris isn't close to Ryan anymore, is that true? Reply

Who da men doe??? Reply

Probably Darren & Chris. Reply

yep i reckon chris hated darren with a passion Reply

agreed Reply

and for that reason alone, i'll always like chris lmao Reply

>says that there was males feuding on Glee but you never hear about it because thats the culture we live in



well he didn't lie















but who? Reply

everyone & darren, would be my guess. he is so insufferable Reply

I want more about behind the scenes of Glee. Who fucked who? Who fought all the time? What's the tea with Diana? I want more. Reply

didn't naya say everyone fucked everyone Reply

naya and kevin have both alluded to there being a lot of hook ups between the cast Reply

As far as we know about the fucking: Naya and Mark Salling, Lea and Corey (RIP), Lea and Cory... Obviously Chris disliked Darren, and then Lea and Naya. Someone write that tell-all. Reply

i wonder who fucked besides the obvious ones (mark/naya, lea/cory). i feel like mark/lea happened, diana/chord, but maybe diana/cory because they seemed flirty and it could have led to her falling out with lea? Reply

yeah, I feel like diana/cory happened Reply

I want to kick him in the teeth. He sort of cultivated the cliquish atmosphere on Glee, resulting in these feuds. Reply

I want to know all about the males feuding. Men are the pettiest. And we all know it was Chris and Darren fighting over being Ryan's favorite male charaacter, probably.



Murcipher needs to make a show out of those wild Glee blind items. I want the whole Lea, Naya, Chris and Darren plotting to fire the others in my TV. Reply

Don'g worry im sure there will be a lifetime glee movie within 5 years



Colfer hated criss for the exact reason you (and several others) mentioned. Just from what i remember reading over the years and towards the end of the shows' run. Reply

Ha, I was just rewatching Glee performances for nostalgia (and to remind myself of what Melissa Benoist's singing was like).



I'd be surprised if Corey was one of the dudes. Everyone seemed to love him. Reply

OP, do you mind if I ask how long this post was in the queue? Reply

i wanna know which of the boys had beef, but i'd bet chris and darren were at least one of the ~feuds Reply

They definitely were! You can prob just google it but I remember it being widely speculated on other sites and such back a few years ago. Reply

lol I'm sure chris and darren were one of the male feuds

can't wait till someone is desperate enough and we get the glee tell all we deserve Reply

Ryan Murphy randomly firing and rehiring Chord Overstreet was a wild ride lmao. Reply

But he was right. Bringing him back was a huge mistake lmao Reply

lol I remember that. It just made Chord's head grow bigger. It's not like Sam was needed as a character after his storyline was scrapped in favor of Blaine, so he should've stayed gone. Reply

Here waiting for a glee tell all. Reply

Give me the deets, man. You owe me that. Reply

