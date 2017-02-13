Naya

Ryan Murphy to adapt Naya/Lea feud for a future season of Feud?




-Admits to Naya/Lea feuding on set
-Knows that they both admired each others work
-Is not interested in adapting their feud since it had more to do with age then anything
-Would contemplate adapting their feud though if they were still feuding at the age of 40
-Says that Glee was a shit show of difficulty to work on due to everyones age
-Says that there was males feuding on Glee but you never hear about it because thats the culture we live in

Source
