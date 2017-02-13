Makeup post? I wanna get my friend a liquid lipstick for her birthday, so which is best out of Stila, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Too Faced? Reply

Thread

Link

I don't know about ABH or Too Faced but Stila is terrible. It feathers within a couple of hours Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Stila, actually. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Out of those three I like ABH the most. It can be drying but most liquid lipsticks are (the less drying they are, the less kiss-proof they become imo). Great color selection too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Dose of colors, ofra Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love stila. i have most of their lipstick collection. i also recommend smashbox always on liquid lipstick. those are nice. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm also for Ofra. They're around the same price as the ones you mentioned but they don't suck the life out of your lips. I have Ofra, KVD, & Smashbox liquid lipsticks and Ofra is hands down my fav. They've also got a fairly decent color selection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't believe this is what her career has come to lmao Reply

Thread

Link

My face is itchy just watching Nikki put on all the foundation. Holy hell, girl. She's absolutely terrible at doing her own make up, tbh, and istg she shows up in the most random places, like Dr. Pimple Popper and now with Jessie J.



Edited at 2017-02-14 05:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

her face is always so red without makeup on it, is that normal? Reply

Thread

Link

i'm pale and my face is that red normally unless it's right after a face mask or something ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mine is as well, and I'm so self conscious about it that I hate going out without makeup. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is like a green-tinted moisturiser or primer not enough to help cancel most of it out? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is very hard to cover redness on pale skin Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not really because I just end up looking green. I know a little goes a long way, but using the green basically only works UNDER the foundation. Not on its own.



I know I have to accept that I'm super pale, but at least I wish I wasn't pale with a tomato face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nikkie has a moon head Reply

Thread

Link

I only know Nikkie from the John Kuckian videos lol Reply

Thread

Link

Nikkis face looks like the moon emoji to me. Also products shes put out were not great to me and her makeup look just looks tacky to me. Reply

Thread

Link

makeup/skincare related: I got this un-wrinkle pads from Peter thomas roth and Im obsessed. I dont really have wrinkles but it's helped with acne and made makeup so much smoother.

Reply

Thread

Link

Nikki is actually so talented at makeup compared to the other yt beauty gurus but you'd never know from how she does her face. Im all for caking it on if that's how you want it but these days it just seems like they have to wear everything they're shilling at once



Edited at 2017-02-14 06:15 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Stop with the highlighter OD. Like why do people think silver or gold streaks on their noses and cheeks are cute. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate all the makeup trends nikkie embodies even if she's pretty talented.



Anyone know a good eyeshadow quad/palette that at the biggest is the size of naked basics with warm brown and peach tones? I'm ok with the sephora price range tho drugstore is great Reply

Thread

Link

I hope someone replies because I am looking for the exact same thing and I am a makeup noob so I don't know what palettes are worth buying! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she still pepper her videos with drag/gay slang? I tried watching her videos once and I couldn't finish with all the "COME THRUUU HIGHLIGHTER" and "MAMA NEEDS SOME BLUSH" Reply

Thread

Link