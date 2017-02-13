jimin

Disney drops PewDiePie over anti-semitic videos


So apparently it took the WSJ to dig up more videos where he said more anti-Jewish stuff and now Disney dropped him from Makers studios which they own. Makers studio is a Youtube Network that Disney overpaid 500 million for when Youtubers were at their peak which manages 'creators' like Pewdiepie and Shane Dawson.

source, 2

