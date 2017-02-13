Disney drops PewDiePie over anti-semitic videos
Disney cuts ties with YouTube star PewDiePie over anti-Semitic posts https://t.co/X9suES40ZP pic.twitter.com/uOAD5Za3XT— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 14, 2017
We found Disney-backed @pewdiepie, YouTube's top star, made 9 anti-Semitic videos. We told Disney & it cut ties. https://t.co/Gkrc7AT1P0— Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) February 14, 2017
So apparently it took the WSJ to dig up more videos where he said more anti-Jewish stuff and now Disney dropped him from Makers studios which they own. Makers studio is a Youtube Network that Disney overpaid 500 million for when Youtubers were at their peak which manages 'creators' like Pewdiepie and Shane Dawson.
source, 2
No offense but your age is showing. 😂
Good Ridance motherfuker
I'm wondering if he wanted to be dropped all along 🤔
He's been trash since day. one. And they picked him up.
I'm sure he'll make a whiny video about this too but I won't be checking for it.
How fucking old is he? The amount of crows he has is disturbing.
I also submitted a post, so I'm just gonna post here what I had submitted:
Re: I also submitted a post, so I'm just gonna post here what I had submitted:
Re: I also submitted a post, so I'm just gonna post here what I had submitted:
Re: I also submitted a post, so I'm just gonna post here what I had submitted:
How all the white supremacists in/associated with the Trump admin got their followings and power! "It's just a joke!" is the worst excuse.
It's ridiculous that it took the WSJ to make it a big enough deal that Disney couldn't ignore it.
[spoiler alert]They won't.