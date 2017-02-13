Disney drops PewDiePie over anti-semitic videos

LMAO SUFFER Reply

Thread

Link

Yes I need more news like this in Tr*mp America Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like the rise and eventual fall of YouTubers could be an interesting documentary in like ten years or something Reply

Thread

Link

Fingers crossed it doesn't take that long. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They'll fade out like scene queens tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg scene queens. I forgot about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree but I feel like with scene queens there was really only a handful that made a living off of it at least to my knowledge, there's soooo many youtubers who make a living off of yt Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk scene queens never broke into mainstream media like youtubers have (unless like AP magazine counts for some reason) so I think yt-ers have a bit more longevity to 'em Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes, please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YouTube is here to stay imo. it'll just keep evolving w new "creators" while the old ones fall off Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That Chasing Cameron documentary on Netflix touched on this a bit. I find it all weirdly fascinating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol they're not going anywhere





No offense but your age is showing. 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol idk who he is but this is amazing



Good Ridance motherfuker Reply

Thread

Link

Bye 👋 Reply

Thread

Link

He actually comes out on top if they drop him. Maker takes out a huge chunk of his revenue. He doesn't lose any money on this.

I'm wondering if he wanted to be dropped all along 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

THIS is what it took tho? It had to escalate to this?



He's been trash since day. one. And they picked him up.



I'm sure he'll make a whiny video about this too but I won't be checking for it. Reply

Thread

Link

Is he the one that said he'd delete his account if he got three million followers or something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

50 million subscribers. Then when he got it he deleted some old channel he never really used. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good! Even if he didn't already have the personality of drying paint, he still had this coming for all the shitty things he's said. Reply

Thread

Link

Good.



How fucking old is he? The amount of crows he has is disturbing. Reply

Thread

Link

Wikipedia says 27. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean he is not that old but he does look 35 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disney's Maker Studios cut ties with Swedish YouTuber Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, after he posted videos with anti-Semitic "jokes" on his channel.

They cut ties with him after a Wall Street Journal review found that nine of PewDiePie's videos posted on his channel over the last six months featured imagery including swastikas, Nazi salutes, and shots of Hitler.

One of the videos included a man dressed as Jesus Christ saying "Hitler did absolutely nothing wrong," and two Indian men, who he paid via freelancing website Fiverr, holding up a banner reading "Death to all Jews."

The nine videos have been removed from his channel.

PewDiePie has argued that he is not serious in his use of the imagery and that his content is created just as entertainment. He has repeatedly argued that the context his offensive jokes are told in is important. In one his now removed videos he said: "It is 2017 now. We're going to have to start separating what is a joke, and what is actually problematic."

In another video, he compares his offensive jokes with an imagined version of himself who actually does hold white supremacist views: "I think there's a difference between a joke and actual like, fuck, death to all Jews."

A statement from Marker Studios read: "Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent, he clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate." Reply

Thread

Link

idk anything about him but..i mean..is he a nazi or what cause Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really know much about him, but I have heard for years that he's trash, so I wouldn't be surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Although Felix has created a following by being provocative and irreverent



How all the white supremacists in/associated with the Trump admin got their followings and power! "It's just a joke!" is the worst excuse.



It's ridiculous that it took the WSJ to make it a big enough deal that Disney couldn't ignore it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I came here to post the same exact pic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why is this meme getting revived 💀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link