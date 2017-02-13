wendy williams zombie

Xtina Stars in a Commercial for Oreo!


  • LEGEND X is furthering her notable acting career by starring in a series of commercials for OREO

  • The 00's star says: “I’m so excited to join the OREO Dunk Challenge. Dunking OREO cookies was a part of my childhood and I am excited to join [Shaquille O’Neal] and Neymar [da Silva Santo, Jr.] in this campaign! I can’t wait to hear of all the different dunks fans will come up with.”





katy who? gaga who?? do you like oreos ontd?
