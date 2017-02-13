Arrow on Willa Hollands absence and Katie Cassidys possible return
#Arrow’s greatest Season 5 mystery is now solved: Where has Thea been? https://t.co/8MgZYvpRfH— Arrow - GreenArrowTV (@GreenArrowTV) February 13, 2017
-Willa has noticeably been absent for majority of the season
-Her contract has been dwindled down from 23 episodes a season to only 14
-It's been difficult working around her new contract
Could she be on her way out?
#Arrow Producers Have An Idea For Katie Cassidy’s Return https://t.co/4fh7FjyTHm— Arrow - GreenArrowTV (@GreenArrowTV) February 13, 2017
-They already have an idea how to bring her back again for an episode
-Nothing has been worked out yet with Katie
-It's difficult to work out contracts for non-series regulars since it depends on their availability and this time of year is pilot season
She was previously announced to have a signed a series regular contract across all CW-DC shows but this appears to have been a lie
And like it seems like Willa is wanting to move on from the show so why not kill off Thea instead last year and not Laurel since Katie seemed perfectly content on the show?
Lol I think we may have ruined that girl's career for a bit. It's not funny but damn we were vicious back then.
i like her better than katie lol oop srry not srry
She'd feud so hard with Stehen, he'd leave his own show in like 5 seconds flat. I FEEL IT.