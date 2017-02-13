Siren

Arrow on Willa Hollands absence and Katie Cassidys possible return




-Willa has noticeably been absent for majority of the season
-Her contract has been dwindled down from 23 episodes a season to only 14
-It's been difficult working around her new contract
Could she be on her way out?





-They already have an idea how to bring her back again for an episode
-Nothing has been worked out yet with Katie
-It's difficult to work out contracts for non-series regulars since it depends on their availability and this time of year is pilot season
She was previously announced to have a signed a series regular contract across all CW-DC shows but this appears to have been a lie



Source
