Arrow on Willa Hollands absence and Katie Cassidys possible return

next to laurel, thea was my favourite character on the show so i'll be disappointed if she's on the way out. as it is i don't really have that much incentive to watch this flop show so. Reply

I wouldn't be surprised if Willa just wants off the show at this point Reply

i wouldn't blame her, it's a sinking ship. Reply

literally all the girls on this show are better than the dudes Reply

Whatever Marc. Stop tying to trick me into watching your trash show again. You treated Katie, the character of Dinah Laurel Lance and her fans like garbage.



And like it seems like Willa is wanting to move on from the show so why not kill off Thea instead last year and not Laurel since Katie seemed perfectly content on the show? Reply

Trash. I hope I get to see a proper Green Arrow adaption one day. Reply

I'll never forget how Willa holland's sister was a neo-nazi on MySpace. Reply

I'll always remember that one ONTDer who got her in trouble for underage drinking or something? Girl had a hate on for Willa just because her OC character was the worst. Reply

Lmao I remember everyone hating on her as Kaitlin cooper and tbh I was probably one of them although I may not have officially joined ontd at that point yet Reply

LOL yeah we were so fucking mean back then. We still are, but it got vicious back in the day -- I think we were mostly teenagers posting at that point so it was brutal. Reply

Lol I think we may have ruined that girl's career for a bit. It's not funny but damn we were vicious back then. Reply

omggggg i dont remember this?! i do remember ontd found willa's myspace and she used the n word a lot. Reply

Yes! I still hate her because of that mess. Reply

has willa been working on another show??



i like her better than katie lol oop srry not srry Reply

No, she's just been living life with her boyfriend. Vacationing. There is a rumor that she went/is in rehab and thats why they cut her contract in half but there is nothing to indicate that it's true. Reply

I remember when she first stated on the oc and ontd found ha myspace she had a blog about attending AA and thanking her friends for supporting her sobriety. she was like 14. sad Reply

He's such a POS for trying to entice Laurel and real Green Arrow fans to stick with his mess of a show, with teases about Laurel and her showing up again... especially after the way he's treated the character and the BC legacy.



Reply

will felicity be the only girl left on this show then? Reply

She's the only full time 23 episode female. But Juliana will be getting a series regular contract next season so she will probably replace Willa. Reply

The only Juliana who needs to join this show is Juliana Margulies.



She'd feud so hard with Stehen, he'd leave his own show in like 5 seconds flat. I FEEL IT. Reply

god this show is a mess. haven't watched since the black siren episode and don't really plan or catching up lol Reply

