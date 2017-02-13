The Bachelor/ette Has Its First Black Lead After 33 Seasons
After 33 combined seasons of The Bachelor and #TheBachelorette, ABC has cast its first black lead https://t.co/FrpFdc99Q5 pic.twitter.com/wrGWQwQz1Q— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2017
Rachel Lindsay, an attorney who is too good for Nick, is to be the lead of the next season of The Bachelorette. Spoiler alert? Guess she doesn't win.
The only other girl I liked what the orphan with the legit saddest story ever.
I will watch the hell outta Rachel's season
Whatever though, people have been saying this for a while now. I'm so happy they picked her!
I will be here for Rachel's season!
yikes @ this happening only after 33 seasons tho......
But what a spoiler ... did someone mess up?
Such a spoiler lol
I'll be surprise if ABC cast half the cast as Black men and or Asian, Latino, etc men that aren't white.
You know, if they actually cared about diversity. But who the fuck knows how this will go down.
Kaitlyn applied to be in Juan Pablo season but was cast for Farmer Chris.
Some of these contestant have probably already film intro packages, see how Jordan film his (was all over the media that Aaron Rodgers little brother was doing the show) like a couple of weeks before Jojo was cast as the lead (when they did Caila dirty).
