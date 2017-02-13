The Bachelor/ette Has Its First Black Lead After 33 Seasons

I'm super excited for this, but damn @ this spoiler before the episode is even over Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] she makes it to the top 3 yeah if reality steve is to be believed Reply

Yay I love her Reply

I like her a lot so this is great.



The only other girl I liked what the orphan with the legit saddest story ever. Reply

She's my fave. I follow her on snapchat/IG and she's super cute. I don't think she'll get the final rose and I can't really see her on BiP :( Reply

I really love her. Some of the sweet candidates end up on BiP so maybe there's a chance? Reply

i love her, i hope she finds a decent man. Reply

Nick's gonna pick Vanessa I bet



I will watch the hell outta Rachel's season Reply

I think he'll pick Vanessa too. She's too good for him and will hopefully get sick of taking care of him quickly enough! Reply

Lbr he just wants Canadian citizenship Reply

Almost all the girls left are too good for Nick lol. Reply

According to Reality Steve, Vanessa was disliked by many of the girls in the house. He posted spoilers that there were a lot of arguments featuring her, but the show keeps skipping those storylines Reply

Lol at this spoiler



Whatever though, people have been saying this for a while now. I'm so happy they picked her! Reply

This spoiler!



I will be here for Rachel's season! Reply

idk her and havent seen this show but i'm shocked she's not only black, but also not light skin



yikes @ this happening only after 33 seasons tho...... Reply

as soon as her ratings dip a lil bit, they will use that as justification for returning to beckys Reply

I kinda want to see this but I've never watched this racist ass show and I'm not sure it's worth it to start. Reply

This better not be another Caila situation... Reply

What happened there? Reply

She was rumored to be the Bachelorette and filmed an intro, but after the finale Jojo was given the spot. Reply

I was so excited for an asian to be a bachelorette lol but jojo was a better choice. Reply

i think since they've announced it officially/should be confirming on jimmy fallon we're in the clear Reply

Anyone wonder if UnReal made this happen in a roundabout way? Reply

Oh definitely. ABC probably didn't like being directly called out. Reply

I AM SO HERE FOR THIS!!!



But what a spoiler ... did someone mess up? Reply

Not really. They're revealing it on Jimmy Kimmel tonight

Reply



But whyyyyyyyy



Such a spoiler lol Reply

I wonder how many black men are gonna be cast. Reply

Just a few I bet 🙄 Reply

Link

I was wondering the same Reply

Hopefully a lot. It sounded to me like she was saying tonight that she dates whoever but certainly dates black guys. It would be stupid for there to be like two. Reply

However many is in the 25 to 29 year old contestant that ABC has.

I'll be surprise if ABC cast half the cast as Black men and or Asian, Latino, etc men that aren't white. Reply

Honestly, I wonder if that's why they are announcing so early. I bet they don't get a large percentage of applicants from black contestants because everyone knows the casting is usually hella white, and any POC are usually axed early, so like what would be the point of applying? However, if they know the Bachelorette is black, that might encourage more black and other POC men to apply, so in turn ABC will have a bigger pool of POC applicants to choose from.

You know, if they actually cared about diversity. But who the fuck knows how this will go down. Reply



You know, if they actually cared about diversity. But who the fuck knows how this will go down. Reply

The show start filming in a month, like the same week that the finale air, they already have a pool of contestants that they will pull from.

Kaitlyn applied to be in Juan Pablo season but was cast for Farmer Chris.

Some of these contestant have probably already film intro packages, see how Jordan film his (was all over the media that Aaron Rodgers little brother was doing the show) like a couple of weeks before Jojo was cast as the lead (when they did Caila dirty).

Edited at 2017-02-14 03:40 am (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-02-14 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

