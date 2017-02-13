The Bachelor & the Platinum Vageen



Poor Nick is in great turmoil, while 5 girls sit and cry about it, 1 stands up, takes the initiative and attempts to console him with her vageen- which is purported to be platinum.

Bachelor Fantasy League Standings

1) StephLynne 440
1) Amanda 440
3) Katibutlerr13 430
4) Perdley 420

ONTD Group pw: ontd

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

source


ONTD, what's your vageen made of?
  • Current Mood: Sangria
  • Current Music: Céline Dion - It's All Coming Back To Me Now
Tagged: , , , ,