The Bachelor & the Platinum Vageen
Poor Nick is in great turmoil, while 5 girls sit and cry about it, 1 stands up, takes the initiative and attempts to console him with her vageen- which is purported to be platinum.
Bachelor Fantasy League Standings
1) StephLynne 440
1) Amanda 440
3) Katibutlerr13 430
4) Perdley 420
ONTD, what's your vageen made of?
meh wtve, the tweets in that kind of rub me the wrong way. I hope white men are in the minority in the cast
i knew Rachel wasn't gonna get the rose (well i based it on the rumor that's now been confirmed, woo!) but i didn't anticipate raven or kristina going this far :(
He seems SO into her so what happens? Even though I'm glad she's the next bachelorette