The Bachelor & the Platinum Vageen

my vajeen is made of quinoa and vitamin d

Thread

Link

My vageen is made of teeth

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao praise cheezits this post is finally up!!

Thread

Link

https://www.buzzfeed.com/kateaurthur/ra chel-lindsay-first-black-bachelorette?ut m_term=.fsA56XEn3#.uaZjnwmD5



meh wtve, the tweets in that kind of rub me the wrong way. I hope white men are in the minority in the cast

Thread

Link

I tried hard to not be spoiled on this show

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol at both of our posts getting approved. Sorry for the spoiler.

Thread

Link

They tried to silence us #wepersisted

Thread

Link

Bless you!!!

Parent

Thread



Link

If the thread isn't up by like, what, 8:15, let's just go ahead and meet in this post? That seems like a plan.

Thread

Link

Deal

Parent

Thread



Link

good thinking

Parent

Thread



Link

bookmarking it now

Parent

Thread



Link

Works 4 me

Parent

Thread



Link

Good plan!

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah that sounds good

Parent

Thread



Link

so my top 4 is so fucked now that both daniell's are gone.



i knew Rachel wasn't gonna get the rose (well i based it on the rumor that's now been confirmed, woo!) but i didn't anticipate raven or kristina going this far :(

Thread

Link

Me neither, fuck my life. Vanessa will be the only one that matches my picks :(

Parent

Thread



Link

If we didn't have to lock in so soon, I think I could've done better

Parent

Thread



Link

i love rachel's outfit

Thread

Link

This show is really only bearable for me when I have discussion posts to follow along with

Thread

Link

I fucking hate Nick so fucking much I hope he dies alone.

Thread

Link

Screaming

Parent

Thread



Link

What is UP with those wicker coozies?

Thread

Link

I've decided if I go to Bimini, I'm bring my own foam koozie, not dealing with wicker shit

Parent

Thread



Link

I legitimately think he's kind of emotionally stunted and will probably be like 40 and alone.

Thread

Link

I'm all for a man showing emotions but so many tears omg

Parent

Thread



Link

thats like only 4 years away so probably lmao

Parent

Thread



Link

So wait is she going to leave at the end of this date?

Thread

Link

[ Bachelorette spoiler just in case ] when does Rachel say "you're rare and refreshing" in a hat and mittens if she goes home tonight and gets announced as the Bachelorette? Would they announce her before she gets axed?

Thread

Link

I feel like that will take a lot of the ~suspense~ out of it

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] They're in the Bahamas rn and when she says that it looks really cold? MTE but then I'm confused of where that clip comes from if that's not the case?

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg yeah we haven't gotten to finland yet

Parent

Thread



Link

Rachel is so awesome, she just seems so sweet to everyone on the show. her and nick have had really cute dates so far, curious to know what happens on the show btwn them where she doesnt get the rose

Thread

Link

I agree she seems so likable and sweet

Parent

Thread



Link