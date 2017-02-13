Dallas Lovato on Toddlers & Tiaras/Dance Moms and video with Queen Juanita Solis

You can definitely see and hear a little bit of Demi in Dallas. Reply

omg screaming @ Jill's pettiness Reply

i literally wouldn't be able to tell their voices apart tbh Reply

Yea there voices and mannerisms are similar Reply

Is Stalker Sarah still creepily lingering around Maddie? Reply

That was so weird. I honestly think that Stalker Sarah is a vampire. Reply

She literally is serving cool younger Mexican aunt in her late 30s-early 40s. Reply

lmao she's only 29 too Reply

Ok I didn't recognize her at all but maybe it's because I only remember what she looks like 10 years ago when Demi was first starting out??? Reply

She gained a lot of weight (not that its a bad thing)



I think it also has to do with her atrocious fashion sense



Idk I guess I am only used to her old trashy myspace photos lmao Reply

tbh good for her for making bank off these desperate stage parents. you know what they say, if you cant do... teach Reply

being able to name your favorite movie isn't part of acting, what is she going on about. Reply

lol it gets worse







Edited at 2017-02-14 03:02 am (UTC)

it reminds me of the acting classes i took when i was like 7 at summer camp lmao Reply

I haven't heard her speak in a long time and she really speaks like Demi lmao Reply

Super late reporting on the Toddlers and Tiaras video. Lol. I'm pretty sure this was back in like November.



This season of Toddlers and Tiaras sure was something.... Reply

dunnnnn curr



bless your heart though! Reply

For some reason this reminded me of that era where there was the miley&mandy show on youtube and then selena and demi started basically doing the same thing and there was all these ridiculous fights about which pair was better or whatever



Pretty sure Dallas had nothing to do with Demi's career tho Reply

She definitely didn't. Shoot... Demi's little sister has done more in the industry than dallas Reply

lmao she didn't have shit to do with it



The only thing she influenced was the drug/drinking habit

Deets on the last sentence



I just remember her trashy ass self holding up dollar bills on her myspace pics lol Reply

"Yo yo. That's right, I said it twice. Got a problem with that?"

yikes

And they had a dance battle M&M versus ACDC Reply

Demi's family seems toxic. But demi is really growing on me. Reply

shatteredglass They're pretty horrible, with the exception of her younger sister I'm sure. Her mom pushed pageantry on her at a very young age which fucked up her self-esteem a lot, according to's comments above her sis drove a lot of her partying ways, and her dad was an abusive drunk who kept an older half-sister from her and Dallas for years Reply

As grating as her personality can be sometimes, I think I might send her a hand written letter to personally apologize for any jokes on drug demi being the fun demi I've made in the past.

Edited at 2017-02-14 03:36 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-14 03:36 am (UTC) Reply

Her stepdad though seems to be okay and Maddie seems to be turning out alright



She brought her stepdad to the Grammy's which says a lot imo



https://twitter.com/faIlingoverme/statu s/831259361448075264

Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 22, 2016

and?











Edited at 2017-02-14 03:31 am (UTC) Reply

oh god i thought this was a funny or die skit like the ashley tisdale and leah remini one!!!!



Reply

Wow, she gained a lot of weight and doesn't know how to dress for it Reply

this family is trash, except for maddie. Reply

only diana and dallas are trash but of course you're a typical selena stan who hates demi. as if selena is better than her Reply

lmao this comment feels straight out of 2010 wtf?? i know selena ain't shit and she has nothing to do with my dislike for demi Reply

Did Maddie ever get a surgery for her spine/back problem? Reply

