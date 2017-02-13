Dallas Lovato on Toddlers & Tiaras/Dance Moms and video with Queen Juanita Solis
-Basically uses her sisters name for fame
-Is a "acting coach"
-Lily is super cute
-Claims to have started Demi Lovato's and Selena Gomez's career (lol ok gurl)
-Jill is petty and likes her cause she critized Maddy
-Everyone acts like she is super famous
-Maddie and her do a challenge that involves food
-Maddie is looking super cute growing up beautiful!
Idk I guess I am only used to her old trashy myspace photos lmao
Edited at 2017-02-14 03:02 am (UTC)
This season of Toddlers and Tiaras sure was something....
bless your heart though!
Pretty sure Dallas had nothing to do with Demi's career tho
The only thing she influenced was the drug/drinking habit
I just remember her trashy ass self holding up dollar bills on her myspace pics lol
Edited at 2017-02-14 03:36 am (UTC)
Her stepdad though seems to be okay and Maddie seems to be turning out alright
She brought her stepdad to the Grammy's which says a lot imo
https://twitter.com/faIlingoverme/statu
Edited at 2017-02-14 03:31 am (UTC)