demi

Dallas Lovato on Toddlers & Tiaras/Dance Moms and video with Queen Juanita Solis


-Basically uses her sisters name for fame
-Is a "acting coach"
-Lily is super cute


-Claims to have started Demi Lovato's and Selena Gomez's career (lol ok gurl)
-Jill is petty and likes her cause she critized Maddy
-Everyone acts like she is super famous




-Maddie and her do a challenge that involves food
-Maddie is looking super cute growing up beautiful!






Source
Source
Tagged: , , ,