Britney Spears responds to Katy Perry

Last night, multiple times on the red carpet, newly "woke and conscious" Katy Perry made fun of Britney's 2007 breakdown. (Related post). Today, Britney responded on twitter.
Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45 pic.twitter.com/L7YPi3Iirl— Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2017
DRAGGEDT
brit is so gracious, lowering haself to acknowledge some non-grammy winner like this <3
Britney ain't that deep y'all.
I'll never forget coming home from Costa Rica, turning on the tvery, and the 1st thing all over every station was Britney's meltdown & her being wheeled outta her house on a stretcher. All I could think was what the hell happened in the 10 days we were away from civilization and poor Britney... for it all to be splashed on tv like that:(