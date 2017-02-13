

was this filmed a while ago before her haircut or is perrie wearing extensions? Reply

Extensions, I'd guess. Idk though. Reply

shame i like her short hair Reply

the short hair is a wig Reply

aw i hope she brings its back i thought it was rlly qt Reply

Harmonies <3 Reply

As always, they sounded amazing! brb gonna set my pvr to record the Today Show Reply

it doesn't sound bad but it doesn't sound good either imo Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inqQozF 97_I listen to the sotme acoustic they did on the same day its got some cool vocals imo Reply

yeah, that one sounds way better. it works more with the acoustic version than touch, imo. Reply

I'm legit obsessed with this song. Reply

Prayer circle that they're getting good reviews and good buzz for their Dangerous Women performances. Reply

they are Reply

they are. like they did with the Demi tour 3 years ago. . . so it's not like that's going to matter too much Reply

they're the worst Reply

honestly i don't think it's terrible? it looks bad bc it's an extreme closeup and no one looks good that close but she looks fine in the vids. i'll admit i'm used to seeing them wearing pounds and pounds of makeup so like i'm grading on a curve here but she looks fine. Reply

hm maybe ur right but to me the lashes look way too long they look ridic; for a big venue itd be ok but for a tv show? plus imo perries eyes r hooded enough (like mine lol) that she doesnt need all that definition in the crease.

n that lip liner is atrocious i think it would look ok if they went all the way for like a vintage look? (bc to me it looks rlly old fashioned well now im thinking abt it wasnt that style popular in the 90s so that must be cool now? idk). or again if they werent on tv.



also fair, i hate the heart thing but a lot of ppl think its qt n i get why. Reply

the lip thing is def something i've been seeing a lot of lately so i think it's less their makeup artist not knowing what they're doing and more that it's a style that's coming back, god help us all.



idk know much about how to wear eyeshadow correctly so i'll believe you lmao and i still think it looks fine in the vid but in that other pic you posted below i can see it was clearly not meant to be a look photographed in daylight bc yikes, what is that foundation shade?! Reply

WHY why would they do this to her when they know theres gonna be closeups they cant have the same makeup on tv that they have for arena shows!! argh n jesys makeup is even worse wtf+ok ik its not for everyone but i love leighs rihanna esque pj outfit but why tf did they put perrie in this?

like that dress was fine plain but fine then they put some weird 18th centurury milk made bodice with it?? using foundation 3 shades darker but leaving her legs the same colour?? like its as if they arent even using professionals im shit at makeup but i would at least use the right foundation colour. why is their team still so fuckign amateur even after years of huge success?



ok well the lighting in the vid was clearly flattering o.o Reply

Yiiiiikes 😳 Reply

i wanna see them live so bad but unless i travel i don't think i ever will bc if they haven't made it to south america yet, it ain't happening ;-; Reply

... sometimes with acoustics it's like they speed things up a tiiny bit and it doesn't really work? and the audio levels here are weird..



this is a better performance, imho:



Yeah it sounds like they sped it up, this one is better for sure! Reply

damn these bitches can sing yasss. Reply

I'm becoming obsessed with them for some reason. I mean, they make some cute as music gotdamn. Reply

I'm seeing them at Madison Square Garden on Feb 23rd! My first time to NYC I can't wait!!! Reply

love jade's voice Reply

