Lily Gladstone to Star in WGN America’s DC Comics Pilot ‘Scalped’

well, well, well, you CAN cast appropriately with regards to race. someone alert scarjo. Reply

I never read Scalped, but Jason Aaron was a very good writer back when I was reading comics more regularly, and I know it got a lot of praise. Reply

Somewhat off topic, but what are people's perception of Latinos getting cast to play Native Americans? Reply

Are we talking mestizos here? Or Latinos as a whole? Either way way it's nagl, even if the person in question might be mestizo it's still taking a role from a Native American. Reply

As a native american, I don't particularly mind it. I just enjoy that there's a NA character or w/e on something. Reply

my knowledge is more related to first nations people of northern turtle island but i would say it is dependent on who the actor is and what the background is of the person they are portraying? like it wouldn't make sense to cast a mestizo actor to play a dene person, but in the role of a part navajo person it seems like less of a jump? that is my initial, uninformed thought. going further off topic from your off topic comment - asian actors playing people from asian countries? ie the dad on fresh off the boat is supposed to be taiwanese but the actor is korean. if anyone can point me to any blogs/essays that are either critical or supportive of this i would like to read them. Reply

In regards to people from different tribes/nations playing people from another one, I never know quite how to feel about that? The movie Apocalypto had actors who were not of mesoamerican descent playing Mayans, and the New World movie had an actress of indigenous Peruvian descent playing Pocahontas. Reply

i don't like it, but i'm not native? Reply

If they straight up can't find a Native person or someone of a character's particular tribe anywhere, or something... I still think the content produced would be worse, bc the team writing and producing the film is likely to have mostly people who aren't aware of the culture and its intricacies.



This is a super trite example but I remember watching Gilmore Girls and Lane is bitching about how her mom won't let her eat spicy food--I'm not Korean but I work at a Korean language school and am kinda surrounded by Korean Americans--and I was just like ???. If the actress playing her was Korean, maybe she could have said, "Um, there is not a single Korean mother I know who doesn't allow spicy food because kimchi, duh" and they could've changed the line super easy.



Basically the more people who can catch errors, the better the content will be, and actors who are a part of the culture their characters are supposed to be a part of are gonna be good at catching those errors. And if there IS an actor of that culture available, I'd say almost surely they could play the part better bc life experience is valuable, takes decades to build up, and can't be bought or taught. Reply

She grew up in the reservations for the early part of her childhood.

in the reservations? does no one proof read any article before it is posted online? not directed at OP, this line came from the Variety article. anyways, yay for intelligent casting decisions. Reply

lmao right like, did they even try ffs Reply

“I lived in the reservations until I was 11, when we moved for lack of economic opportunities.”



https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/f eb/12/lily-gladstone-interview-certain-w omen-kristen-stewart-kelly-reichardt what's wrong about that? is it supposed to be 'on the reservations'? also i'm confused bc i just googled her and it seems to be a direct quote from an article in the guardian.“I lived in the reservations until I was 11, when we moved for lack of economic opportunities.” Reply

hmmmm i retract my comment if that is a direct quote - it was my reaction bc i have never heard someone say they lived 'in', rather lived 'on'. a couple of the lines transcribed in that interview sound clunky but what do i know! Reply

Good for them WGN has got money and they are going to spend it wisely.

Hf Native-American actors actually getting work!



I've never read Scalped but it's always on various "best of" lists so I'm hopeful.



Edited at 2017-02-13 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm very much hft Reply

Sounds fantastic Reply

Bring back Salem! Reply

I'm happy for her, her story was the best in Certain Women and she was great in it. I could watch a whole movie out of that if they developed the story Reply

Oooh is this was uh... Geoff Johns (I think it was him?? Or maybe it was some other DC guy) meant when he tweeted about a new DC show in the coming year? Reply

is it already picked up or are they only doing the pilot? Reply

hmmmm I don't rly like crime stories but if they put their money where their mouth is re casting NA actors, I might have to check this out. Reply

I read "Scalped" as "Scalps" and for a second, I was worried it was related to this crap.







So messy. Turned it off a few minutes in.



Edited at 2017-02-13 11:21 pm (UTC) Her and Stewart's segment in Certain Women was the only one of the three stories that I actually enjoyed.I read "Scalped" as "Scalps" and for a second, I was worried it was related to this crap.So messy. Turned it off a few minutes in. Reply

she was the best part of certain women (kristen being the second idgaf) so i'm excited she's getting roles Reply

you can always cast appropriately, its just that most of hollywood is horrible and lazy af.



glad she's getting work! Reply

