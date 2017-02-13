Lily Gladstone to Star in WGN America’s DC Comics Pilot ‘Scalped’



Gladstone will play Carol Red Crow, the estranged daughter of Chief Red Crow.

Gladstone is Native American, and her great, great grandfather was Red Crow. She grew up in the reservations for the early part of her childhood.

“Scalped” is described as a modern-day crime story set in the world of a Native American reservation.

WGN America is looking to find a cast predominately made up of Native American actors for the pilot.

