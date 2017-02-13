Lily Gladstone to Star in WGN America’s DC Comics Pilot ‘Scalped’
"Certain Women" breakout Lily Gladstone to star in @wgnamerica's @DCComics pilot "Scalped" (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/IfrGEx5ILD pic.twitter.com/nrfgcMNeQn— Variety (@Variety) 13 février 2017
Gladstone will play Carol Red Crow, the estranged daughter of Chief Red Crow.
Gladstone is Native American, and her great, great grandfather was Red Crow. She grew up in the reservations for the early part of her childhood.
“Scalped” is described as a modern-day crime story set in the world of a Native American reservation.
WGN America is looking to find a cast predominately made up of Native American actors for the pilot.
source
This is a super trite example but I remember watching Gilmore Girls and Lane is bitching about how her mom won't let her eat spicy food--I'm not Korean but I work at a Korean language school and am kinda surrounded by Korean Americans--and I was just like ???. If the actress playing her was Korean, maybe she could have said, "Um, there is not a single Korean mother I know who doesn't allow spicy food because kimchi, duh" and they could've changed the line super easy.
Basically the more people who can catch errors, the better the content will be, and actors who are a part of the culture their characters are supposed to be a part of are gonna be good at catching those errors. And if there IS an actor of that culture available, I'd say almost surely they could play the part better bc life experience is valuable, takes decades to build up, and can't be bought or taught.
in the reservations? does no one proof read any article before it is posted online? not directed at OP, this line came from the Variety article. anyways, yay for intelligent casting decisions.
“I lived in the reservations until I was 11, when we moved for lack of economic opportunities.”
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2017/f
I've never read Scalped but it's always on various "best of" lists so I'm hopeful.
I read "Scalped" as "Scalps" and for a second, I was worried it was related to this crap.
So messy. Turned it off a few minutes in.
glad she's getting work!