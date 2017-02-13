Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pokemon Go!

do ppl genuinely still play this? it's crazy how fast it blew up then died down lol Reply

When PokeFastMap died so did everyone's desire to continue with the game. That app actually kept people playing and enjoying the game because the trackers in the game are so terrible. Reply

that's because Niantic was actively doing tons of shit that was anti-fun and turned everyone off the game Reply

that's a shame, it was pretty fun while it lasted Reply

exactly, Niantic really shot themselves in the foot with their militant behavior behind the app. They were making more money from users when the Maps were still around. Reply

As somebody who played Ingress for ages, it's kind of not new behavior from them. They're a small team, but they have had years to figure out how to not make this type of game 90% hassle 10% actually enjoyable. And it's pretty much a reskinned Ingress with like 3 extra features and a bigger playerbase. Their support is god-awful as well, they've never cared to make sure anything actually works, especially if you don't have the newest most expensive device to run it on. They have like 3 supported phone resolutions for Ingress for example, and it's not hard to make a scaling UI for a game that otherwise needs very little scaling. Pokemon GO is a differe story, but there was little excuse for that kind of laziness with Ingress. /bitter rant Reply

Those fucking idiots. Acting as if finding a pokestop actually gave you anything more than virtual xp. Reply

I do! I walk a lot so I still play. Reply

It's the only game my roommate plays and she plays it with her gf. I play it with them and my bf sometimes but for us it's just boring now so we just play with the girls to chill and smoke lol Reply

(slowly raises hand) i still play... Reply

I do! I take walks a lot so it's a fun thing to do while I walk Reply

I wish I was as obsessed with this game as much as I was in July/August Reply

Did you finish your Pokedex? I really wished I had completed my pokedex back then when FastPokeMap was still running :( Reply

nah, I think I'm at like 70-80. and I was actively going to hotspots and nests throughout my city multiple times a week with my siblings Reply

I just deleted this app the other day. Meh. Reply

I hate Pokemon but I totally got into this game when it blew up. Too bad they had to fuck everything up so everyone lost interest just as quick. Reply

I've been consistently playing for all this months and still can't complete my regional dex, i'm such a failure Reply

Porygons and Lapras were my most difficult characters to find. I barely completed my pokedex last month. Reply

Me too. Hitmonlee/Hitmonchan are my downfall... v_v Reply

awww sis, I had a ton of them. They spawn all over the place here in California :( Reply

Link





Sorry! Overwatch is where I'll be at. I need to get my damn Roadhog Highlight Intro! Reply

Edited at 2017-02-13 10:15 pm (UTC)

Amen





Seeing how I got screwed on not getting that Dva who is my mains skin in the lunar new year event Reply

I played this for like two weeks and never had to leave my room to catch them. Deleted it recently. I didn't get the motivation to go do stuff that I had hoped for. I'm only sad I missed the hype train.



Also ot but lol @ the valenstan post having no commenting allowed. Ontd doesn't read, I don't blame him if that's why.



Edited at 2017-02-13 10:11 pm (UTC)

You honestly didn't miss that much. I still enjoy it as an exercise app but other than, it's really disappointing if you're trying to complete your Pokedex. Niantic has done some really stupid things to the app that has made it so dull now. Reply

Yeah, I've heard a lot about the recent changes, and it does seem like it was better in the beginning. I sideloaded it onto my kindle way after everyone had moved on. Didn't have the 500 Eevees problem, but it's just so... Dull. I'll go back to my gba emulator haha



Edited at 2017-02-13 10:24 pm (UTC)

The last time I played this hard was the Halloween event. As someone said, Niantic took the fun out of it. I can't believe they would accuse me of driving when I just walk extra fast to each Poke stop. If your game was dying this hard you'd just expect them to be giving you legendaries left and right to make you slightly excited. Reply

my game won't even open anymore </3 Reply

I only play now because DC has still working radar system and I was finally able to finish my Pokedex. Reply

My best friend hates the game but can't quit it because he's a Pokemon addict. But give him some room and he'll list all the reasons why the app sucks, lol.



Last Saturday he had us walking for almost 40 minutes at 2 AM, getting the different PokeStops to find nine eggs. I wanted to kill him. Reply

Clefable looks like she's seen some shit in that pic tbh. Reply

I'm still playing. I've been looking nonstop for a porygon and can't find one anywhere. Reply

The only one I've ever seen is the one I caught and that was with a lure my friend dropped while we were at a bar. Reply

They are spawning. If you're in LA try Universal Citywalk if you're in San Francisco, try the Levi's Plaza and Embarcadero. Reply

Thanks for this sis! I live on the west side in LA and still play the game.



When I went to visit my parents in Hawaii it was INSANE. Pokemon everywhere. I caught a fucking Charizard from my bed with zero lures or poke stops for at least a mile. Reply

I've never seen porygon in the wild and I've hatched it twice from 5k eggs. Reply

porygon has been trolling me so hard. it always shows up as nearby for me but never spawns ;_________; Reply

I haven't been playing, but I'm still sad I never caught a Vulpix. The one I did run into ran away.



Edited at 2017-02-13 10:27 pm (UTC)

Are you serious sis? Vulpix are all OVER Los Angeles, In fact they have/had a nest at Universal Studios. When I would goto the Theme Park I would pick up Vulpix on the Tour Ride lol and I would snag a Snorlax by Jurassic Park. Reply

Dude let me go hit up Universal real quick. Reply

omg. Lemme get a flight to LA so I can catch them all. I've only ever seen one in my small city over here on the south east coast. I didn't even see one when I was at Walt Disney World last fall. Reply

