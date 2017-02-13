Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Pokemon Go!
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we couldn’t think of a sweeter time to double the amount of Candy you’ll earn every time you catch, hatch, and transfer Pokémon. Your Buddy Pokémon is also getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit and will find Candy twice as fast!
Throughout the celebration, you’ll notice that Chansey, Clefable, and many other adorable pink Pokémon will be encountered more frequently in the wild. Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum will also be more likely to hatch from Eggs. And to help you paint your town pink this Valentine’s Day, Lure Modules will last for six hours for the entire duration of the event.
This limited-time celebration will only be available from 11:00 A.M. PST on February 8, 2017, to 11:00 A.M. PST on February 15, 2017, so grab your valentine, get out, and explore the world around you!
<3 Happy Hunting! <3
Seeing how I got screwed on not getting that Dva who is my mains skin in the lunar new year event
Also ot but lol @ the valenstan post having no commenting allowed. Ontd doesn't read, I don't blame him if that's why.
Last Saturday he had us walking for almost 40 minutes at 2 AM, getting the different PokeStops to find nine eggs. I wanted to kill him.
When I went to visit my parents in Hawaii it was INSANE. Pokemon everywhere. I caught a fucking Charizard from my bed with zero lures or poke stops for at least a mile.
