Michiko to Hatchin | Orly

It Goes DOWN in the DMs! Popular Yotube Vlogger Shay Carl Caught CHEATING on his Wife (allegedly)!



Summary: Allegedly, Shay has been sexting a cam girl named Nina via Twitter DMs for at least three months. Nina said that she commented on how adorable one of Shay's kids were and Shay responded her by calling her "disguting" and told her not to speak of his family! She screencapped his DMs and @'ed his wife on twitter (rip). Nina says she has explicit pics and videos of him.




'
More proof...



Then he blocks her



She also did an interview with some popular interviewer explaining the whole thing.


She reads out the dms, talks about why she exposed him, talks about how she has videos of him


Shay responds by saying....


link to his response just in case he deletes again
He's discussed struggling with alcohol in the past. He then deleted his account (eta: it's back up now).
source | source | source

Tagged: ,