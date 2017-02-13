It Goes DOWN in the DMs! Popular Yotube Vlogger Shay Carl Caught CHEATING on his Wife (allegedly)!

the vlogfather?!

seriously i'm cringing

reminds me of sam and nia the guys who lied about having a miscarriage



Edited at 2017-02-13 09:45 pm (UTC)

omg they were fucking crazy Reply

Yeah and then they actually had another baby. Reply

i feel so bad for it Reply

ICONIC Reply

Yikes! Men ain't shit. The nerve to block the woman too like your wife still wouldn't find out.



Mmmkay. Also I have no fucking clue who this is. Reply

flawless icon Reply

You too, sexy Cole ;) Reply

right? and they're fucking verified, wtf. Reply

repression is a bitch Reply

Mormons are always the biggest freaks, y'all. Reply

He's Mormon? Omg Reply

he's mormon?! lmao, that makes those dms even funnier Reply

yeah Reply

omfg had no idea they were mormons Reply

As long as she's just shy of 15 it's okay!!! /s Reply

omg i liked this family :( also that youtube interviewer has the most annoying faux-newscaster voice i have heard.



Edited at 2017-02-13 09:51 pm (UTC)

that nina woman could have had the decency to privately message the wife Reply

Semi related but I always laugh when women out cheaters in a public way and then try to claim they were doing it out of concern for the kids/wife. Like nah you were pissed and your need for public humiliation clearly trumped any concern. Reply

ita Reply

I mean...I think if her goal was to expose was a fucking fraud he was, that would defeat the point. Reply

mte Reply

couldn't happen to a bigger sack of shit. his entire extended family is garbage



I feel so bad for Colette tho. maybe this is finally her chance for escape Reply

yes! I've been waiting for this post all day! what a sketchy mess. i wonder if his bff charles trippy is going to say anything about this. Reply

Charles probably won't say shit, he's messy as fuck with his relationships as well, given that he's only in his early 30s, but has already been engaged three times now and all three women being named Allison. Reply

with their pious mormon bullshit, suffa! tbqh with their pious mormon bullshit, suffa! tbqh Reply

yeah i remember a post he made on twitter telling girls not to sleep around and yet this guy is cheating on his wife

what a putz

Reply

Well it's ok for guys tho of course lol Reply

Don't know them, but if they are self-righteous "holier than thou" folks, I like that karma has smacked them in the face. Reply

They usually keep their faith fairly separate from their channel. I mean you get the sense that they're a church going family but they were never (at least when I watched them fairly regularly for about a year) overtly obvious about it.



It just makes me cringe, remember how Sam and Nia got kicked out of that convention (vid con?) for trying to approach the Shayfam after he was caught cheating and then went on a rant about it? Reply

lmao that's what you get! he can't act all precious about his family if he's the dog ass cheater in the situation Reply

What a mess. I think Youtube families are kinda creepy, like leave your kids alone and let them grow up without using them for clicks and content.



He ain't shit for doing this while he has a wife and kids, but at least he immediately owned up to being a fuck up and is moving forward with trying to better himself. Just yikes all around. Reply

mte how weird is it gonna be for these kids going into high school and their peers can just go on the internet and stalk their entire lives since they were babies Reply

I agree. I've already discussed with my BF how we'd handle our future kids online presence. I think it always starts out innocently enough but I wouldn't want a lot of Stuff of me online as a kid. Reply

Yea, anyone who willingly puts their kids all over the internet like that weirds me out (and lbr a lot of them do it mainly bc they know that's what will bring in the money. Reply

youtube families are step beyond creepy, imo. you literally strip your child of a chance to have any semblance of online privacy in the future. Reply

agreed, though I think his brother Casey and Kaylie are actually genuine and seem to give their kids space, i prefer them. Reply

but at least he immediately owned up to being a fuck up and is moving forward with trying to better himself.



Reply

these youtubedads.....

so many creepers



Edited at 2017-02-13 09:52 pm (UTC)

