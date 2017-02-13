It Goes DOWN in the DMs! Popular Yotube Vlogger Shay Carl Caught CHEATING on his Wife (allegedly)!
Summary: Allegedly, Shay has been sexting a cam girl named Nina via Twitter DMs for at least three months. Nina said that she commented on how adorable one of Shay's kids were and Shay responded her by calling her "disguting" and told her not to speak of his family! She screencapped his DMs and @'ed his wife on twitter (rip). Nina says she has explicit pics and videos of him.
.@katilette this is what your husband sends to cam girls. What a family man! ❤ pic.twitter.com/mu0NCwfjli— Aria Nina 🍑 (@AriaNina_) February 12, 2017
This is what family man @shaycarl sends to cam girls. 😂✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/jcpthEUgy0— Aria Nina 🍑 (@AriaNina_) February 12, 2017
More proof...
If you guys don't believe me hope this helps haha ✌🏻 karma 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kw2SSISoQT— Aria Nina 🍑 (@AriaNina_) February 12, 2017
Then he blocks her
He said I was disgusting because I said his kid was adorable in a nice normal way.. so fuck that clown. ✌🏻😂 pic.twitter.com/9btGuWYOOx— Aria Nina 🍑 (@AriaNina_) February 12, 2017
She also did an interview with some popular interviewer explaining the whole thing.
She reads out the dms, talks about why she exposed him, talks about how she has videos of him
Shay responds by saying....
February 13, 2017
link to his response just in case he deletes again
He's discussed struggling with alcohol in the past. He then deleted his account (eta: it's back up now).
source | source | source
seriously i'm cringing
reminds me of sam and nia the guys who lied about having a miscarriage
Mmmkay. Also I have no fucking clue who this is.
I feel so bad for Colette tho. maybe this is finally her chance for escape
with their pious mormon bullshit, suffa! tbqh
what a putz
Well it's ok for guys tho of course lol
It just makes me cringe, remember how Sam and Nia got kicked out of that convention (vid con?) for trying to approach the Shayfam after he was caught cheating and then went on a rant about it?
He ain't shit for doing this while he has a wife and kids, but at least he immediately owned up to being a fuck up and is moving forward with trying to better himself. Just yikes all around.
I agree. I've already discussed with my BF how we'd handle our future kids online presence. I think it always starts out innocently enough but I wouldn't want a lot of
Stuff of me online as a kid.
so many creepers
