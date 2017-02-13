February 13th, 2017, 10:02 pm sillyskinny Black Sails Episode 403 Promo Violence engulfs Nassau. Silver demands answers from Billy. Eleanor comes to Max’s aid. Bonny and Rackham endure hell. New episodes of Black Sails air Sundays 9PM E/P.Source Tagged: black sails (starz), television - starz, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 33 comments Add comment
Yesssssssssss at Eleanor coming to Max's aid and finding her agency and determination, now that hubby is away.
Given what he did to Dadbeard, do I even want to know what Rogers' idea of 'hell' is for Anne and Jack?