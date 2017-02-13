bb lets get high

Lady Gaga and Metallica performance besieged by tech problems at Grammys

- James Hetfield's mic was not working. After a few lines, he shared the mic with Lady Gaga until his mic was fixed.

- Metallica fans pointed out that the guitars' mics were not on. The only mics that were working were Gaga's and Rob's bass, the production was completely off.

- After the performance, Gaga seems to stare at the ground in disappointment as Hetfield kicks over his mic stand and tosses his guitar off stage:



In other news, Gaga owned the red carpet.



Source: 1 | 2 | 3
