Lady Gaga and Metallica performance besieged by tech problems at Grammys

i mean, nobody was going to top Beyonce's performance. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah I would have been like "nah I'm going home, fucking Beyonce, girl" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Tribe Called Quest and Busta did tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep!!! And Baby Bruno was great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom told me she started crying when all the people came on stage. It was super powerful.



Edited at 2017-02-13 08:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Except A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes, and Anderson .Paak who totally did... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tribe did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bruno did



Edited at 2017-02-13 09:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Katy did Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did she perform? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I legit couldn't at Gaga's drunk white girl on top of the table dancing. Reply

Thread

Link

wow, James was pissed. the Grammys really are a joke in so many different ways. Reply

Thread

Link

has she always had a kinda wonk eye? not judging just curious Reply

Thread

Link

ya they were having tech issues with adele's too. like wtf are the grammy's tech team doing? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah that was a bad performance for them, it was all over with BIG mishaps Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, he pissed. Someone got fired last night.



Edited at 2017-02-13 08:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

they have tech problems like every year. get it together sheesh Reply

Thread

Link

her mic worked so lol Reply

Thread

Link

Turn your locations on sisdT. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean I didn't give any fucks too but I was sitting at my home, not the sound booth. Reply

Thread

Link

I loved her energy and I'm here for more RockGa.



I feel bad for Metallica, for one, Laverne Cox only introduced Gaga (lmfao) and then James' mic... I would be pissed if I were them. Reply

Thread

Link

This always happens. Who does CBS hire for their night of music? Reply

Thread

Link

I really thought they'd do a song of theirs and then help Gaga do John Wayne. Wasted opportunity. Reply

Thread

Link

I wanted a transition into Heavy Metal Lover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would've loved that too. Heavy Metal Lover was so robbed in the BTW era. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Electric Chapel would've been good too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly it's her best song. It's my most played song on itunes haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that would've been neat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is why soundcheck exist. Reply

Thread

Link

mte! Too many of these issues has been haunting award shows lately. Like, spend some coins for professionals & soundchecks so you can fix this shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would be pissed too if I've been performing for 30 damn years but the young whippersnapper's mic worked with no issues lol They really need to get their shit together.



Kirk looked great tho! Reply

Thread

Link

LoL you've got a room full of the best sound engineers, technicians, producers, musicians, etc. and they can't even get the mics to work. This happens every year, it's actually a fete at this point. Reply

Thread

Link

And this is after Adele's infamous problems last year?? Damn, sound people, you literally have one job. Reply

Thread

Link

they hyped this collab up so much and then Laverne didn't even mention Metallica and the whole show sounded like it was put on my sound engineer interns lol Reply

Thread

Link

Not great tv, Grammys. Reply

Thread

Link

the grammys are always such a tacky mess Reply

Thread

Link

The entire show was an absolute fucking MESS. Many of the performers in the beginning sounded awful, the background music was too loud, the mics had too much reverb. Like jfc, who was the sound engineer??? Welcome to Trump's America, where everyone gets away with doing the absolute least. Reply

Thread

Link

Gaga seems to stare at the ground in disappointment



Actually I think that was part of the ~act Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder what's going on with the sound team if this is an every year at the Grammys type of thing. Sound was all over the place last night. More noticeably so. Every other award show seems to go smoothly in terms of sound even though doing the Grammys would be harder and more dependent on the sound department. Reply

Thread

Link

Frank warned us. Reply

Thread

Link