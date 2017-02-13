Lady Gaga and Metallica performance besieged by tech problems at Grammys
- James Hetfield's mic was not working. After a few lines, he shared the mic with Lady Gaga until his mic was fixed.
Uh oh. https://t.co/Uc8s785pKB #GRAMMYs— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 13, 2017
- Metallica fans pointed out that the guitars' mics were not on. The only mics that were working were Gaga's and Rob's bass, the production was completely off.
- After the performance, Gaga seems to stare at the ground in disappointment as Hetfield kicks over his mic stand and tosses his guitar off stage:
James Hetfield. Not happy. Not happy at all. And understandably so. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/vTjKm9MMRZ— Jason Hartelius (@jasonhartelius) February 13, 2017
In other news, Gaga owned the red carpet.
Source: 1 | 2 | 3
Edited at 2017-02-13 08:59 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-13 09:12 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-02-13 08:50 pm (UTC)
they have tech problems like every year. get it together sheesh
I feel bad for Metallica, for one, Laverne Cox only introduced Gaga (lmfao) and then James' mic... I would be pissed if I were them.
Kirk looked great tho!
Actually I think that was part of the ~act
Beside the sound tech issues, I thought it was good, fun, high energy.
I'm biased tho cause I'm here for Metallica/just hardcore music in general and Gaga was serving
I am pressed though, why didn't she bring this kind of aesthetic or time into the BTW Era with heavy metal lover/government hooker/bloody mary