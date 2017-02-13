Both dresses look amazing on her Reply

I'm still not recovered from that 9-hour disaster last night

flawless queen tbh



I saw her in concert in Paris last year and I was floored. Her voice jfc MADE ME FUCKING CRY. I'm debating seeing her again this summer... Just wish the tickets weren't almost 200€

Last night I was hit with the realization that "My Heart Will Go On" is 20 years old :(

That's a split alright.

Celine is serving up ALL leg! <3



Adele's speech and Beyonce stanning were so lovely. She's amazing.

Y'all can argue over AOTY, but Hello absolutely deserved Song and Record of the Year.

IA. Hello is epic and one of Adele's best.

A Grammy post featuring Adele and Beyoncé? I am legit outta here! ✌🏽



Edited at 2017-02-13 08:52 pm (UTC)

"she's the biggest Adele stan so she got really emotional"



lmao this cracked me up



flashbacks to defending times when celine got rly emotional lmao. such is life.

YOURE BACK <33333



homegirl's been waiting to meet Adele since 2012 so dreams probably came true last night lmao

it took her forever to say who won though, I think she was already crying because when she said "Hello" it sounded like she was already crying or going to

<33



our girl gets v emotional it's understandable lol bless

she's such a fan of everyone, I love it

I will defend CeLegend always!

Both are absolute amazing. Adele is one of the nicest singer out there. She deserves every success.

fuck ur new hair celine no nonoonnono it's my only problem w these looks



it's not horrible.. it's just not good.

I like the color. The styling could be better.

im getting lion king vibes hmm



i'm used to celine making shitty hair choices tho. nbd. i will say it looks way better than when she first got it done so i'm happy!!! i'm not complaining w this queen and her decisions



Edited at 2017-02-13 09:13 pm (UTC)

she is so beautiful and funny and charming! what a lady

This is so cute!

I got so emotional seeing her get so emotional. I love when she acknowledged Bey and she was so proud of Adele☺️ I just really love Celine's energy

When she took a long time to say the winner that's when I knew it was Adele, and then she sounded like she was going to cry when she said "Hello"

Stars! Just like us!! Cry when they meet their faves!!



Ngl I freaked when Celine and Bey acknowledged each other, since I love both lol

I'm sorry but I can't behind Celine and Rene's relationship. It was one of the most disturbing pairings I have seen.

It dawned on me that she fucking won Album of the Year for Falling Into You 20 YEARS AGO. Also, Falling Into You remains my favorite Celine album.



Also, I loved the dress she wore. I teared up when I saw her present. GODDAMNIT, CELEGEND!

She must've been so happy, she loves Adele. I am in awe of how gorgeous she looked but OP you forgot her other stunning moment, when she and Gaga hugged on the red carpet!



She must've been so happy, she loves Adele. I am in awe of how gorgeous she looked but OP you forgot her other stunning moment, when she and Gaga hugged on the red carpet!

