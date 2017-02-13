celine on jimmy

Celine Dion At The Grammys


  • Celine's presented the award for Song of the Year

  • Peep Beyonce blowing her a kiss at (:22) and Celine gives a thumbs up immediately after

  • She reminisced when My Heart Will Go On won the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 1999



  • Celine tells Adele "you are amazing" as she goes up

  • Adele apologizes if she offended anyone for saying the f bomb, says she loves George Michael

  • Celine cries as Adele gives her speech in the background (she's the biggest Adele stan so she got really emotional)

  • Adele thanks Greg for traveling to England while they recorded and then Greg tries to talk but gets cut off







  • Celine arrives at the Red Carpet and gives an interview with Hello Canada!

  • The interviewer says she won the AOTY award 20 years ago, she corrects him and says 18 years ago (he is correct, she won AOTY in 1997 for Falling Into You)

  • No Canadian has won AOTY since her win so he asks if she's rooting for Drake or Justin Bieber

  • She says she's rooting for everyone, and everyone deserves it (lies, she was def rooting for Adele or Beyonce)

  • Celine says she was excited for Beyonce to perform and that she didn't know how Bey was going to do it since Bey is pregnant with twins

  • Mimics Shakira for some reason


She also saw and mingled with Lady Gaga while on the red carpet
This was on the way to the grammys, she took a Caesars' Palace jet there


This was her red carpet look

luxurylaw My love.... @celinedion wearing Zuhair Murad Haute Couture|Dress and Gucci|Shoes #styledbyme #fLAWless #celinedion


And this was her second look

luxurylaw 2nd Look Muglar|Dress LeSilla|Pumps and Mouawad|Jewels @mouawadjewelry #styledbyme #fLAWless #celinedion



  • Celine backstage! She did a boomerang for the first time (a gif but for instagram)




SOURCES: Song Of The Year / Recording Academy SOTY / Hello Canada! Interview / Lady Gaga Fan Twitter Account / Celine's Insta / Law Roachs' Insta / Recording Academy Boomerang
Tagged: , , , , ,