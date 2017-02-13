Celine Dion At The Grammys
- Celine's presented the award for Song of the Year
- Peep Beyonce blowing her a kiss at (:22) and Celine gives a thumbs up immediately after
- She reminisced when My Heart Will Go On won the Grammy for Song Of The Year in 1999
- Celine tells Adele "you are amazing" as she goes up
- Adele apologizes if she offended anyone for saying the f bomb, says she loves George Michael
- Celine cries as Adele gives her speech in the background (she's the biggest Adele stan so she got really emotional)
- Adele thanks Greg for traveling to England while they recorded and then Greg tries to talk but gets cut off
- Celine arrives at the Red Carpet and gives an interview with Hello Canada!
- The interviewer says she won the AOTY award 20 years ago, she corrects him and says 18 years ago (he is correct, she won AOTY in 1997 for Falling Into You)
- No Canadian has won AOTY since her win so he asks if she's rooting for Drake or Justin Bieber
- She says she's rooting for everyone, and everyone deserves it (lies, she was def rooting for Adele or Beyonce)
- Celine says she was excited for Beyonce to perform and that she didn't know how Bey was going to do it since Bey is pregnant with twins
- Mimics Shakira for some reason
Lady Gaga and Celine Dion together on the red carpet! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/sengiF40Dg— Lady Gaga (@gagamonster96) February 13, 2017
She also saw and mingled with Lady Gaga while on the red carpet
This was on the way to the grammys, she took a Caesars' Palace jet there
This was her red carpet look
luxurylaw My love.... @celinedion wearing Zuhair Murad Haute Couture|Dress and Gucci|Shoes #styledbyme #fLAWless #celinedion
And this was her second look
luxurylaw 2nd Look Muglar|Dress LeSilla|Pumps and Mouawad|Jewels @mouawadjewelry #styledbyme #fLAWless #celinedion
- Celine backstage! She did a boomerang for the first time (a gif but for instagram)
I saw her in concert in Paris last year and I was floored. Her voice jfc MADE ME FUCKING CRY. I'm debating seeing her again this summer... Just wish the tickets weren't almost 200€
Adele's speech and Beyonce stanning were so lovely. She's amazing.
lmao this cracked me up
flashbacks to defending times when celine got rly emotional lmao. such is life.
homegirl's been waiting to meet Adele since 2012 so dreams probably came true last night lmao
it took her forever to say who won though, I think she was already crying because when she said "Hello" it sounded like she was already crying or going to
our girl gets v emotional it's understandable lol bless
she's such a fan of everyone, I love it
it's not horrible.. it's just not good.
i'm used to celine making shitty hair choices tho. nbd. i will say it looks way better than when she first got it done so i'm happy!!! i'm not complaining w this queen and her decisions
Stars! Just like us!! Cry when they meet their faves!!
Ngl I freaked when Celine and Bey acknowledged each other, since I love both lol
Also, I loved the dress she wore. I teared up when I saw her present. GODDAMNIT, CELEGEND!
She must've been so happy, she loves Adele. I am in awe of how gorgeous she looked but OP you forgot her other stunning moment, when she and Gaga hugged on the red carpet!