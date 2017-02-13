Tom Cruise’s Mother, Mary Lee South, Dies
Tom Cruise’s mother, Mary Lee South, dies https://t.co/PvJ2ZLKzYe pic.twitter.com/iOJIwKTDwY— People Magazine (@people) February 13, 2017
She died peacefully in her sleep last week.
She was 80.
source
Tom Cruise’s mother, Mary Lee South, dies https://t.co/PvJ2ZLKzYe pic.twitter.com/iOJIwKTDwY— People Magazine (@people) February 13, 2017
That has to be killing Tom Cruise, he was super close to his mom. Condolences to her whole family.
I don't even want to think about my mom dying, there are days when I literally cry thinking I'm gonna get a call saying she died and I feel so lost. I gotta quit anticipating my suffering lol
I lost my mom too young but one of the things that helps me is I spent so much time with her when I could so I don't have that feeling of "I should have called more" you know what I mean
I do have some regrets about petty fighting though!
Peaceful is all I can hope for my granny. She she's 77 and she has inoperable cancer. I can't bear the thought of her feeling pain.
I hope my husband and I can live that long and go peacefully in our sleep. I have a feeling if my husband goes before me when we're old that I'll follow shortly after.
I remember seeing her on the red carpet with him over the years and she always had the biggest smile