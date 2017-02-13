RIP Reply

that's sad. rip. i wonder if suri will be able to mourn her grandma.

That's sad, RIP for her. Was she also a Scientologist?

Yes, his whole family is.

Aww rip

No clue about his relationship with her, but it's still his mom. Is his father still alive?

Nah, he died in the 80s.

RIP



That has to be killing Tom Cruise, he was super close to his mom. Condolences to her whole family. Reply

Was she a scientologist?

Yes, his entire family is, unfortunately.

I thought he didn't convert until later in life, he wasn't raised into it?

Tom joined in 1985 and dabbled in it sporadically when he married scientologist Mimi Rogers, left in 1992 with Nicole Kidman, rejoined in 2001 and fully converted with his entire family in 2004.

huh? If I remember correctly, they would label you a suppressor once you left scientology? did they ever bother him until he rejoined?

so he took a decade-long break from Scientology? you can do that?

idk if she was but she was at best not labeled an sp so he was allowed contact with her, which is a lot more than many members of the church who have lost family members can say.



RIP. He was lucky to have her for so long.

RIP.



I don't even want to think about my mom dying, there are days when I literally cry thinking I'm gonna get a call saying she died and I feel so lost. I gotta quit anticipating my suffering lol Reply

SAME. even just the thought makes me cry so much immediately. and anytime that happens i'm always like ugh if i can barely handle just the IDEA, i'm a goner when it actually happens :(

same. i don't have a dad and i'm not close w my family so it scares tf out of me

the only advice I have is spend as much time with her as you can and try to keep petty fighting to a minimal



I lost my mom too young but one of the things that helps me is I spent so much time with her when I could so I don't have that feeling of "I should have called more" you know what I mean



I do have some regrets about petty fighting though! Reply

And tell her you love her. I lost my mum a few months ago, way too soon, and I wish I had told her I loved her more. I probably told her more in her last few weeks than in the whole 30 years before that.

I'm so sorry, may she RIP <3

I'm actually a little scared about this. There have been times when I've thought "I have to hold on for my mom."

same. I cannot even handle seeing her crying, how am I supposed to deal with sth like this?!

What did the comment say?

it was the description of a scientology funeral, basically just a bunch of nonsense straight out of the scientology website

aww RIP :(

RIP.

Peaceful is all I can hope for my granny. She she's 77 and she has inoperable cancer. I can't bear the thought of her feeling pain. Reply

80 and in your sleep? We should all be so lucky.

mte

rip but also mte

RIP, atleast she went peacefully and lived a long life.

RIP



I hope my husband and I can live that long and go peacefully in our sleep. I have a feeling if my husband goes before me when we're old that I'll follow shortly after. Reply

My husband keeps telling me that he's going to be the first to go. It's an actual conversation we've had a few times. "I'll be the first one to die. I have to, just so you know. Because I know you will be okay without me and you will still be able to live. I'm not sure I could do that."

Sad . :( I don't know how people get over the loss of their mom if they were close. I dont know what I will do when the time comes.

You don't get over it. You just accept your newfound reality and try to make the best of life. Signed, someone who lost her mom.

oh no :(



I remember seeing her on the red carpet with him over the years and she always had the biggest smile Reply

RIP (...googling Scientology funerals in a minute)

