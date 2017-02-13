Emily Ratajkowski calls out NY Times journalist who told her that Melania Trump is a hooker

ok Reply

i was hoping she'd call him out by name.



I feel so bad for Melania. She's basically living in isolation with her son. :(



Edited at 2017-02-13 08:08 pm (UTC)

Why anyone would feel bad for that woman is beyond me. Reply

Same. Not like that man showed his colours in the last three months, he's been known rotten trash for a long time. Reply

ikr Reply

seriously...she made her fucking bed, now she has to lie in it. Reply

Mte. Real sick of this #savemelania bullshit. Reply

mte, i can't believe people still think she's someone to pity. she made her choice. wah wah she doesn't wanna be first lady - women WORLD OVER don't want to deal with trump and unlike melania, they don't have a choice. just because it's obvious she hates the guy and she brought a gift for michelle doesn't warm me up to her - she's still perfectly content to eat bowlfuls of diamonds while her husband destroys the world. Reply

I'm sure she'll be fine. She can dry her tears with all that blood money she has. Reply

she could get a divorce Reply

Yeah, I feel bad for her too. Having to live in an all gold apartment taxpayers are paying $182,500,000 a year to keep her at while her husband ruins the country with ideologies she agrees with and has supported on national television before :( Reply

I don't care what anyone does if it doesn't effect me. I don't care about women who marry men for money or status. I didn't mind Melanie...until the Trump family started to directly impact people I know. Melanie is wrong for smiling beside her husband and staying quiet throughout all of this. Unless she says otherwise (which she never does), she condones his actions.



I feel terrible for Barron tho since he's a child and doesn't have a choice.



Edited at 2017-02-13 08:13 pm (UTC)

lol stop it she's eating diamonds and wiping her ass w/ tax dollars Reply

Lol poor melania in her gold tower wasting our taxpayer money after being elected First Lady with a man who's she's been with for 15 years. She's a rich woman she could've left before or during the campaign. Not only that but she spouted bs. I have no sympathy for her aside from the fact that she has to sleep with that thing. Reply

I feel bad for her as well, although a friend of a friend of a friend who once worked with Trump told me she was quite horrible to her staff and those in 'lowly positions' like valets, waiters etc..../csb Reply

You feel bad for a woman who willfully married a well-known piece of shit and spouts much of the same evil bullshit he does?



Attacks about her nude photos are gross but let's be real it's overlooked by Republicans, who are notorious slut-shamers, because she's white. Just like they don't care that she's an immigrant because she's white and attractive. Reply

please tell me this is sarcasm



you feel bad for a woman who is living in a multi-million dollar penthouse and is free to come and go as she pleases + doesn't have to look at her grotesque husband every day?



poor dat Reply

DO NOT FEEL BAD FOR HER.



@ everyone: idk, I get to some she's the "sugar baby/mail-order wife who made it" but her situation and circumstance is so bizarre and I can't help but feel that she's totally in over her head. Obvi all the facts about how much of our money being spent to keep her where she is is insane and quite honestly disgusting, and her alliances are obvi the worst, but I guess I'm just looking at her from more of a humanizing standpoint. But who knows. This is maybe what she wanted all along. Reply

She chose to live in NY though, she should do everyone a favor and pony up and file the divorce paperwork already. Reply

She'll be fine. Reply

I don't feel sorry for her at all. Reply

http://nymag.com/thecut/2017/01/mel ania-doesnt-want-your-help.html



"Compassion for Melania Is Misguided — But It Isn’t Wrong" "Compassion for Melania Is Misguided — But It Isn’t Wrong" Reply

i don' fel bad fur ha in the slightest



tho anyone shamin ha for posing nude or "bein a hooker" needs ta get called out, but thatz not rally about melania to me. Reply

lol wut Reply

stop Reply

Ok ya'll, sorry for the misguided comment. I was obvi ill-informed of the complete situation. Also appreciate the user above posting the NYMag article, it was v enlightening and a good read. Reply

Didn't she have an affair with Ben Affleck during Gone Girl, or am I remembering that wrong? Reply

In the movie if thats what you are wondering Reply

No, but he did cast her just so he could suck her tits, basically. Reply

can't call him stupid tho Reply

I have been blasting Born This Way since the Super Bowl, and I totally forgot what a bop this song is. Reply

i found my BTW and TFM cd and i've been blasting them since. they are so much better than most of the music out nowadays Reply

this remix >>>>



this made me giggle tbh Reply

I CAN BE GOOD 🎤🎤 Reply

Can't get worked up. It's like all the white moms on fb crying about Barron Trump. Like, yeah, people shouldn't attack the wife or kid but real lives are being destroyed by their husband/father so again, I can't get worked up over some name-calling. Reply

it's not a matter of getting worked up, but principles & beliefs aren't just for when it's convenient. at least that's how i feel about them. i'm with emily here, and it's not bc i gaf about melania. Reply

mte. people who say they can't get "worked up" are effectively giving this POS a pass. Reply

ia Reply

Agreed. There are plenty of other things to call this family out for than her nude photos. That is honestly the last thing I give a shit about when it comes to them. Reply

MTE Reply

lol k Reply

yikes

someone is getting sued and MT will win Reply

I don't think she can sue them. The statement wasn't published or aired. Reply

Will agree that it's bullshit to resort to sexist insults.



However will also say that Melanie remains trash. Reply

pretty much mte on the issue. Reply

ia Reply

Basically MTE Reply

It's as easy as that. Reply

exactly Reply

I can see where this is going already: No one can speculate on the Orange Monster being mentally ill/handicapped, but Melania can be speculated as a hooker. same same but different. Reply

I think Melania will be fine in her husband's golden tower with her multimillion dollar security tbh Reply

lol okay Reply

like yeah using sexist language in any context is bad OBVI but melania is somewhere near the bottom of the list of people i give a shit about. she's been happy enough to hitch her wagon to the trump train and profit immensely from the exploitation and degradation of countless women. melania ain't shit and i will applaud her suffering as readily as i'll applaud trump's tbh Reply

