Emily Ratajkowski calls out NY Times journalist who told her that Melania Trump is a hooker
Emily Ratajkowski, who sat front row at last night’s Altuzarra Fall show at New York Fashion Week, took to Twitter today to reveal that at some point in the night, she sat next to a New York Times journalist who told her that Melania Trump is a hooker. Emily put the male reporter on blast, saying that no matter what your political leanings are, it's important to call out gender specific attacks for the "disgusting sexist bullshit" that they are. She went on to say that she doesn't care about Melania's nudes or sexual history, and that no one else should as well.
Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
@KellyS_1986 he was male but agree it's often women saying this type of stuff too.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
Emily Ratajkowski in Altuzarra’s Pink Power Suit During New York Fashion Week https://t.co/pRGVraOQsP @voguemagazine— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017
UPDATE: The New York Times has reprimanded the reporter in question.
.@nytimes reprimands reporter for sharing 'unfounded rumor' about Melania Trump https://t.co/6gL8NfgPOs pic.twitter.com/RoWJV3WQ8X— POLITICO (@politico) February 13, 2017
Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Edited at 2017-02-13 08:08 pm (UTC)
I feel terrible for Barron tho since he's a child and doesn't have a choice.
Edited at 2017-02-13 08:13 pm (UTC)
Attacks about her nude photos are gross but let's be real it's overlooked by Republicans, who are notorious slut-shamers, because she's white. Just like they don't care that she's an immigrant because she's white and attractive.
you feel bad for a woman who is living in a multi-million dollar penthouse and is free to come and go as she pleases + doesn't have to look at her grotesque husband every day?
poor dat
"Compassion for Melania Is Misguided — But It Isn’t Wrong"
tho anyone shamin ha for posing nude or "bein a hooker" needs ta get called out, but thatz not rally about melania to me.
someone is getting sued and MT will win
However will also say that Melanie remains trash.