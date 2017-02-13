FIRE

Emily Ratajkowski calls out NY Times journalist who told her that Melania Trump is a hooker



Emily Ratajkowski, who sat front row at last night’s Altuzarra Fall show at New York Fashion Week, took to Twitter today to reveal that at some point in the night, she sat next to a New York Times journalist who told her that Melania Trump is a hooker. Emily put the male reporter on blast, saying that no matter what your political leanings are, it's important to call out gender specific attacks for the "disgusting sexist bullshit" that they are. She went on to say that she doesn't care about Melania's nudes or sexual history, and that no one else should as well.















UPDATE: The New York Times has reprimanded the reporter in question.




Source: 1 2 3 4 5 6
Tagged: , , , , ,