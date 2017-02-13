Transgender model Valentina Sampaio on the cover of French Vogue

She really reminds me of someone on this cover but my brain is self destructing trying to realize who. Reply

Natalia Vodianova

was thinking the same

oh, yeah

I think this might be it.

this, and also sara sampaio a little bit.

Yes I was thinking a combo of her + Doutzen Kroes

she kind of reminds me of nicole kidman

Gia Carangi?

i'm sorta seeing a young Brooke Shields

Cindy Crawford with someone else's eyes.

it's very 80's to me

Beautiful!



I especially love her eyebrows! Reply

Striking eyes.

That's how you give good face.

has been model snejana onopka's now deleted post

she's been dead to me for a while



it's no secret how messy she can be. gross.



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:54 pm (UTC) Reply

It's not showing for me, what did she say?

sorry but i think it's too much..im fine with all the people but we dont have to tell our children that this is normal. SORRY IM IN SHOCK

god Snejana and her husband are sf dumb and terrible

she's posted an even more disgusting explanation and now fighting people in the comments

RIP

omg tragic, i lived for her back in my brief model-stanning phase of like 2005-2007, bye bitch

snejana is so pathetic, it's funny bc no one wants to work with her anymore

really great and unexpected choice from VP

Queen!



Whatever happened to that other Brazilian transgender model? I think she was like a footballer's daughter or something. I remember she was getting hella hype several years ago.



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Idk ha name but wasn't she part of the Olympic procession in rio? Is that who ur talking about?

omg i forgot she was part of the opening ceremonies. her name is lea t

lea t? i think she walks for givenchy a lot

gorgeous...but did they photoshop her to look older? that does not look like 21 yrs old to me.

Makeup can age you a lot tbh.

she looks her age in the ig pics

sorry its huge D:

Calm down on your lips, please.

Pretty eyes though.

stunning, the cover doesn't do her justice

the lips are nagl but other than that, she's gorgeous

dang what a beautiful cover, reminds me of Liquid Sky. American Vogue needs to take notes tbh



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

that bone structure. geezus

Beautiful

I love it.

