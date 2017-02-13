Transgender model Valentina Sampaio on the cover of French Vogue
This month we are proud to celebrate transgender beauty. Our March cover with Valentina Sampaio https://t.co/XjpfWJZyb1 pic.twitter.com/iUG5xZMxRJ— Vogue.fr (@VogueParis) 13 de fevereiro de 2017
- This is Valentina's first Vogue cover
- This is the first time French Vogue features a transgender model on their cover
- Valentina is a 21 year-old Brazilian model
I especially love her eyebrows!
it's no secret how messy she can be. gross.
Whatever happened to that other Brazilian transgender model? I think she was like a footballer's daughter or something. I remember she was getting hella hype several years ago.
And damn, valentina is such an exquisite name.