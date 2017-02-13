Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" Reaches #4 on Billboard Hot 100




"Bad Romance" also re-enters the Hot 100, at No. 50.

"Gaga's No. 4 re-entry on the Hot 100 matches the record No. 4 returns of LL Cool J's "Control Myself," featuring Jennifer Lopez (April 29, 2006), and Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice" (March 3, 2007)."



