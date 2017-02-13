Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" Reaches #4 on Billboard Hot 100
Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" re-enters #Hot100 at a new high following #SuperBowl halftime performance https://t.co/TuH4h2efnc pic.twitter.com/Uo20TfYc7G— billboard (@billboard) February 13, 2017
"Bad Romance" also re-enters the Hot 100, at No. 50.
"Gaga's No. 4 re-entry on the Hot 100 matches the record No. 4 returns of LL Cool J's "Control Myself," featuring Jennifer Lopez (April 29, 2006), and Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice" (March 3, 2007)."
Source
Edited at 2017-02-13 07:44 pm (UTC)
Now release a proper pop album pls!
Enjoy it while it lasts because the song is dropping kids!
she looks amazing
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/96
Talent always wins!
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏟🏟
SLAY!
Where r the Gaga is over people?
Hahahahahahaha probably seething right now
I got my tickets for the Chicago show but I wonder how bad it's going to be now that they've pretty much championed her after her ~non political~ super bowl performance.