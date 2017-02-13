Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" Reaches #4 on Billboard Hot 100

I like Million Reasons IDGAF Reply

I'm so pissed she didn't do an over the top gagatistic performance of MR yesterday instead of her duet with Metallica 😒



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:44 pm (UTC)

part of me was wishing she'd do diamond heart

same!!!! idg the hate.

I love it tbh. It's a beautiful heartfelt ballad.

so relevant

this just isn't the same without the 2011 format

A happy ending for the Joanne era.



Now release a proper pop album pls!

I hate the song.

She got that top 10 hit. She worked hard for it given the discount single (which people drag other artists for doing but not her hmmmmT) and the fact she performed that snoozfest at the Super Bowl instead of John Wayne or AYO.



Enjoy it while it lasts because the song is dropping kids!

idk I remember her being dragged through the mud for that BTW Amazon promotion during the ARTPOP era.

I noticed the discounted price for this and that T.Swift/Zayn song when I came across a random tweet about how Katy Perry was being ~slayed by T.Swift. I'm not here for Katy Perry but ha single was twice as expensive, people are so extra with this petty stan shit.

Stan wars are exhausting. At some point you just have to be able to sit back and just enjoy your faves stuff and not be worried about what pop star x is doing.

calling it a "hit" when it'll only stay in the top10 for a week before it drops back to the 70s is kind of you sis

She was always dragged for discounting. Especially when she had the 99 cent deal for BTW. Stop spouting #alternativefacts

people have dragged her and usually drag other artists when they discount their singles. stop.

Good for her. The song is still mediocre, though.

she should've released Diamond Heart instead tbh

mte

i like it, but as an album filler not as a single

Forever crying for Dancin in Circles

this song sucks

If it's not #1, it's not worthy of a post. Next.

i agree! Little monsters are on a roll but it's really flat bread!

Pressed

remain pressed bihhh

iconic

this gif is amazing. i love it when she's out of that pink hat persona she made up for this era

I am...stunned



she looks amazing

can't stop staring at her wonky right eye

her time of easily achieving top 10 hits, especially #1s, is behind her.

How is Slumber Party doing on the charts?

lol mte. #4?????? who gives a fuck

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/96 101833.html please stop trying to suppress real journalism

agreed

I wonder where BTS will land. Regardless, they've surpassed EXO.

as someone who hasn't checked for Kpop since maybe 2010, even I was shook when I saw well the song is doing.

Me too sis, I don't even like BTS. Time to bandwagon tho.

Big Time ruSh are still going?

Lol what kind of lies? When BTS can reach worldwide record sales of 30 million get back to me.

lol

I hated this look and now it's really grown on me and I especially love that detailing on her sleeves and collar

it was so fucking tacky, I loved it (can't say the same about her tattoo)

took her long enough

Holy fuck!



Talent always wins!

its coming for that grammy next!

Yass queen of award shows, heavy metal lover, stadium queen!



🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏟🏟

Can we talk about how all 20 of the available dates for her tour sold out this morning in minutes? Shes apparently adding 2nd dates including another date at Citi Field which has a capacity of 50k for concert set ups.



SLAY!

Crazy! My mom was one of them lmao. She stans Gaga, it's adorable.

Fuck damn



Where r the Gaga is over people?



Hahahahahahaha probably seething right now

Cant wait to have fun with all the Trump supporters :x



I got my tickets for the Chicago show but I wonder how bad it's going to be now that they've pretty much championed her after her ~non political~ super bowl performance.

