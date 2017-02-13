The View talks DeVos' tweet and Grammys

Anyone watching Low Energy Don trying to read right now? Trudeau's face says it all. Reply

I'm kinda watching....



I just clicked on a live post on Facebook and when Trump was talking, it was nothing but angry faces flying across the screen. As soon as the camera moved to Trudeau, it became hearts. It's here in case it shows the icons once it is no longer live.

He is seriously so fucking delusional. "We're getting praise for our stance!" bitch no you're not sit down!

Trump is a damn mess. He's so delusional, "such praise", bitch where?

The NAACP tweet about DuVos fucking killed me lol!

are ppl really upset over that SNL skit?? i havent really checked twitter.

yes, people are upset.

wow. it was hilarious.

plz don't get my hopes up bb

Sorry bb <3

i can't watch this rn but did they also mention the follow up tweet after misspelling his name



"Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov)"

everything is fucked





everything is fucked Reply

Yes, they did mention that. :D

Lmaooooo 😭 Shit

well shit, good luck to the youth of America.

two things: i don't know whether to be bitterly impressed by Trudeau's team PR game wrt 45's gift or angry he's appealing to that fuck face's vanity. secondly, i tried to watch that george michael tribute and honestly what a slap in the proverbial face, so poorly done

This Administration is such a disaster. Far worse than I expected.

#thanksBernBots



#thanksBernBots Reply

i cannot believe this is real. it still feels weird. idk

W.E.B. DeBois.

W.E.B. DeBarge.





Bel Biv DeBois Reply

My favorite part of Weekend Update was when Michael Che called Betsy Devos "Bell Div Devos," LoL

"At the store, bitch!" had me laughing ngl! My response to that tweet was "Bend over...."

Can't watch the vid rn but why are people so upset about the snl skit?

lmao



God, that handshake thing bothers the shit out of me. You can tell he does it 'cause he thinks it shows dominance. Reply

"pure maple leaf strength" is killing me lol

lol maple leaf strength

Haha that's incredible, I had just watched the John Oliver bit on Trump's handshake. Yay for maple leaf strength!

I'm not here for this "SNL went too far" shit. This woman has hawked Ivanka Trump's clothing/jewelry from the White House press room, on national/international TV and created an entire mythos about a "terrorist attack" that never took place. Even worse, she invented this terrorist attack about white people being the victims of ~foreigners when there was an actual Bowling Green Massacre....where white foreigners murdered natives. All of this in the past WEEK. She's vile and she's dangerous. Have at it, SNL!

damn sis this is huge. but i agree with you, no one was ride or dying this hard for michelle obama, a mother and a wife herself when people were dragging her for just existing. or even hillary. kellyanne said some nasty shit about hrc, a mother, wife AND grandmother. also fuck that reporter who used that as an excuse as if women can only be reduced to being a mother and a wife and nothing more. kellyanne has earned her scorn, her status as a mother and wife be damned

I'm sorry, bb, she gets me so angry that all proper GIF etiquette/browser considerations fly out the window.

lmfao i wanna know who's making these full screen size gifs

also mte, i loved the skit.



also mte, i loved the skit. Reply

Parent

That moment Trump tried to pull that weird handshake bit and Trudeau was like not today, motherf**ker. Not today.pic.twitter.com/cR1dTPSPyZ — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) 13. Februar 2017

Reply

It is so comically stupid and awkward, I can't believe he is still trying it!

the only time i've liked something trudeau has done in the past six months tbh

lmao he tried it. They kept showing the Abe handshake on every news station this past weekend so I'm sure Trudeau really wanted to avoid it haha

lmao i hope this starts a trend of people practicing ways to out maneuver trump's creepy dominance display

Lol I'm dying at this, especially how he grabs Trump's arm and you can tell Trump is still trying to maneuver it somehow

IF YOU HAVENT SEEN IT!



Wow it's like the devil is coming out through her face, every day she looks worse..

thanks for this

i never noticed until this video but her face is lopsided

it's scary how kellyanne conartist and now that stephen miller dude so blatantly lie.

