[tv] scandal:drink

The View talks DeVos' tweet and Grammys



Today's cast: Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg

Today's topics:
Education Department and DeVos' tweet hilarity
45 Adviser Doubles Down On Voter Fraud Claims
Did SNL’s Kellyanne Conway Skit Go Too Far?
The Grammys
Who Checks 45’s Power on Executive Orders?
Whoopi Goldberg on Returning to London, 'Loose Women'













SOURCE: 1, 2
Tagged: , ,