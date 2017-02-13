The View talks DeVos' tweet and Grammys
Today's cast: Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg
Today's topics:
Education Department and DeVos' tweet hilarity
Did SNL’s Kellyanne Conway Skit Go Too Far?
The Grammys
Who Checks
Whoopi Goldberg on Returning to London, 'Loose Women'
SOURCE: 1, 2
https://www.pastemagazine.com/artic
"Post updated – our deepest apologizes for the earlier typo. — US Dept of Education (@usedgov)"
everything is fucked
#thanksBernBots
#thanksElectoralCollege
#stopblamingBernieforeverything
#wheresHillarynow
W.E.B. DeBarge.
Bel Biv DeBois
God, that handshake thing bothers the shit out of me. You can tell he does it 'cause he thinks it shows dominance.
also mte, i loved the skit.