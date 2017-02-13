Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke teaser
During last night's Grammy Awards, Apple dropped a commercial teasing their spinoff of the Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke. The ad features clips of some of the season's celeb's pairings singing in the car and at various locations like stores, laundromats, and weddings.
What a world we live in where late-night variety show segments are getting their own spinoff
Kendrick Lamar hew tbh, glad Apple Music is recognizing #talent
But yesss @ this #Focus promo! Available on iTunes and Spotify.
Like Seth and Ariana seem an odd pairing, but they are friends IRL and hang out sometimes, so that hopefully overrides the oddness when they are interviewing each other and stuff in their episode.