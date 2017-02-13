Did Little Mix shoot a music video with Machine Gun Kelly yesterday? An exclusive ONTD investigation

nnn Reply

coming for canola's gig

i hope they're not involved w this trash human being. but they're so problematic i wouldn't be surprised.

Their team always pick the most random people for their collabs. Their only good collab was Missy Elliott.

that song is a damn gem, it deserves more praise.

Excuse u. The T-boz collab is 🔥

sadly they're just as messy so i'm done being so forgiving lmao

HOW DOES THE STAN KNOW IT WAS 11 HOURS?



MUST BE NICE TO HAVE THAT AMOUNT OF TIME TO STARE AT NOBODIES Reply

whyyy





if it's for Power i'm not going to care because i don't think it should be a single, so let it flop



but NMSS is perfect as is

Reply

With my luck, it's gonna be NMSS 🙃

at this point i'd take Private Show tbh





i guess at least this looks to be the first featured artist that's actually physically in the same space as the girls in a music video so that's, uh, something.









*whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy* Reply

They'd be stupid not to release You Gotta Not at some point so I'm pulling for that one.

Like I said before, if MGK is going to be on their next single, it better be Power and not No More Sad Songs.

what the hell is he gonna do with his short breath voice next to those Vocals? power should be feat ariana or bust, it could pass as her solo track anyway

hope it isn't true either way tho but these girls are desperate



hope it isn't true either way tho but these girls are desperate Reply

Oh trust me, I don't want him on any of their tracks lol. But if the choices are Power or No More Sad Songs, I'd much rather have him on Power. A rap verse would fit better on Power than NMSS, and NMSS is perfect as it is, whereas I'm kind of lukewarm on Power.

Ari would be fantastic on Power tho



Ari would be fantastic on Power tho Reply

Link









Where is the Touch (Ariana Remix)?







Why are they not promoting Touch?





Where is the Touch (Ariana Remix)?Why are they not promoting Touch?

lmfao

Why are they not promoting Touch?



Their team doesn't know what "doing promo" means. Reply

didn't this guy recently post a pic of him in a towel, inadvertently broadcasting to the world he's a member of the Tiny Meat Squad

That would explain a lot of things.

omg I though this guy's "name" was Machine Gun Killa and y'all were calling him Kelly to be funny... is it actually Machine Gun Kelly??? lmfao that's... so lame

why would anyone want to work with this guy is beyond me?



he looks like he smells like smegma Reply

omg smegma

I don't understand why they aren't promoting Touch, which is SUCH A BOP.



Also, this reeks of desperation and I am usually the first to be cheering these girls on, but MGK is the fucking worst and it seems like they wanna grab him because of the success of Karla and his song. Don't ruin either of those perfectly good songs with his messy ass girls!!!! Reply

You know damn well that their team saw how much his song with Karla was selling and their only thought was: $$$

Their team is made up of flops that don't know how to market and promote perfect songs like Touch. These girls need a new team.

O

Oblig comment about how MGK is gross as hell and I'm still upset he was allowed anywhere near Queen Gugu in Beyond the Lights.

from the stylist's instagram



So excited to be working with these cuties this weekend that I can't sleep...I also have a ton to do...BUT how fun is it going to be to help give these Brits some #nashville style?



and the car looks like the one in SOTME, which also had some country elements.. tbh that look could go with NMSS, but they don't seem to have done much filming outside, just photos? judging by the fan tweets.. maybe tomorrow then. or with a green screen

Link





Also, a cowboy theme could kinda work for Power if you think about it. Especially the beginning of the song. Plus, the car and the whole "gasoline" line on the song and all those engine sounds.



Also, a cowboy theme could kinda work for Power if you think about it. Especially the beginning of the song. Plus, the car and the whole "gasoline" line on the song and all those engine sounds.

Yes, this is my doing the most so this is for Power and not NMSS.

hmmm putting some #nashville style (which is what? obviously cowboy boots but since their salute era i can't trust them not to throw some native american elements in) in vicinity of perrie sounds like a risky combo



let's hope for the best, they looked good in their snaps and just awful in that tweet from paije the stylist's before she took the pics down



Edited at 2017-02-13 08:17 pm (UTC)

machine gun kelly sucks tho

