Did Little Mix shoot a music video with Machine Gun Kelly yesterday? An exclusive ONTD investigation
I HAVE VIDS BUT IM NOT POSTING FOR A COUPLE WEEKS BUT HERES SOME CUTE CANDIDS OF THE GIRLS TODAY I LOVE LITTLE MIX (my PICS) pic.twitter.com/tdEX3KgxL0— kels (@moonroselarry) February 13, 2017
ALL THE GIRLS WERE IN THIS CAR AT ONCE AND LOOKED SO BEAUTIFUL AND PERRIE KEPT LOOKING AT US I MISS THEM ALREADY pic.twitter.com/IUNC4HMnHd— kels (@moonroselarry) February 13, 2017
Little Mix have been in Nashville for a few days because that's the next stop of the Dangerous Woman Tour. Diana Warner, a makeup artist and stylist from that city, tweeted and posted on Instagram about working with Little Mix on a music video yesterday. What's weird about this? That she also tweeted about meeting Machine Gun Kelly, and tagged him on an Instagram post about working on a music video yesterday, which was supposed to be Little Mix's video.
A girl, who apparently was an extra on the video, also tweeted about meeting Machine Gun Kelly, intensifying the rumors about Little Mix collaborating with him on their next single.
A couple of fans who were there for 11 hours said that they never saw Machine Gun Kelly on set, but having in mind that Diana Warner seemed to be in other set, maybe they just didn't shoot scenes together and that's why the fans didn't see him on the same location as the girls.
The weirdest thing is that Machine Gun Kelly started following a fake Jade Thirlwall account on Twitter last night, I guess thinking that it was really her, which means that he probably met them after all and this bizarre collaboration is happening because their team hates me.
Which song are they releasing as their third single? It's either Power or No More Sad Songs. Apparently, some makeup artist who was there with Diana Warner posted a video on her Instagram story, before deleting it, in which you could hear No More Sad Songs playing on the background, but the fans who were on set said that the theme of the video looked like it fitted Power better, but they're not sure because apparently they weren't playing music during the shooting. If it's really No More Sad Songs, they're about to ruin my favorite Glory Days song.
Who's the director of the video? Last night, Jade and Leigh followed Joe Labisi on Instagram, and this morning he followed them back, as well as Perrie and Jesy. Joe has directed videos for Nicki Minaj, Drake, Jason Derulo, Zayn Malik, Maluma, Big Sean, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, and more. If you want to know which videos he has directed, check out his site.
sources: 1 / 2 + my screenshots + my words
Mods, I made screenshots in case they start deleting posts/tweets. A couple of those tweets were already deleted, but I had made screenshots already. I hope that's okay.
MUST BE NICE TO HAVE THAT AMOUNT OF TIME TO STARE AT NOBODIES
if it's for Power i'm not going to care because i don't think it should be a single, so let it flop
but NMSS is perfect as is
i guess at least this looks to be the first featured artist that's actually physically in the same space as the girls in a music video so that's, uh, something.
*whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy*
hope it isn't true either way tho but these girls are desperate
Ari would be fantastic on Power tho
Where is the Touch (Ariana Remix)?
Why are they not promoting Touch?
Their team doesn't know what "doing promo" means.
he looks like he smells like smegma
Also, this reeks of desperation and I am usually the first to be cheering these girls on, but MGK is the fucking worst and it seems like they wanna grab him because of the success of Karla and his song. Don't ruin either of those perfectly good songs with his messy ass girls!!!!
So excited to be working with these cuties this weekend that I can't sleep...I also have a ton to do...BUT how fun is it going to be to help give these Brits some #nashville style?
and the car looks like the one in SOTME, which also had some country elements.. tbh that look could go with NMSS, but they don't seem to have done much filming outside, just photos? judging by the fan tweets.. maybe tomorrow then. or with a green screen
Also, a cowboy theme could kinda work for Power if you think about it. Especially the beginning of the song. Plus, the car and the whole "gasoline" line on the song and all those engine sounds.
Yes, this is my doing the most so this is for Power and not NMSS.
let's hope for the best, they looked good in their snaps and just awful in that tweet from paije the stylist's before she took the pics down
Edited at 2017-02-13 08:17 pm (UTC)