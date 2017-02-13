Indian actress Sushmita Sen says ageism doesn't exist anymore in the film industry
Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says that nowadays, the film industry is not based on an artiste’s look and age but on talent. She believes that age only adds experience to the actor’s career.
"No, I don’t agree with that, not today…if you had asked me this when I joined the film industry, I would have said a resounding yes! but at this stage, when you look at an ‘English Vinglish’, you look at Sridevi, you think wow"
"[Meryl Streep] is someone I deeply admire" she continued. "And now comes our very own Sridevi…I mean I give you just that one example because it’s a success"
“(It) goes to show that age only adds to the experience and to actually bringing alive more of that experience onto the screen. It is a beautiful thing to grow and then to depict that in cinema…So I, disagree with that.... We are definitely headed in the right direction and there is a roll and a script for everyone…We just need the right directors to come up with them,” she concluded.
source
My birthday is coming soon and my anxiety is sky rocking . It's not fair girls (well.most of them) feel like that
Like my eyes are watery. what the fuck is happening to me.
I love SRK but I was thinking the other day about the countless of women he's starred opposite since the early 90s and how they've all faded away yet he's still here :/ it's not right man
Like I was watching the making of KKHH and he's talking about newcomer Rani and now where is she but he's still starring with 20 somethings. UGH.
i didn't mind dear zindagi because he wasn't a love interest, and the girl in the movie had more age appropriate men. if he does more roles like that, or stars with more age appropriate women, i might start stanning him again
also she literally just named two actresses... like that doesn't prove shit.
Makes me think of that Meryl Streep joke a few years ago at the Golden Globes