Indian actress Sushmita Sen says ageism doesn't exist anymore in the film industry

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says that nowadays, the film industry is not based on an artiste’s look and age but on talent. She believes that age only adds experience to the actor’s career."No, I don’t agree with that, not today…if you had asked me this when I joined the film industry, I would have said a resounding yes! but at this stage, when you look at an ‘English Vinglish’, you look at Sridevi, you think wow""[Meryl Streep] is someone I deeply admire" she continued. "And now comes our very own Sridevi…I mean I give you just that one example because it’s a success"“(It) goes to show that age only adds to the experience and to actually bringing alive more of that experience onto the screen. It is a beautiful thing to grow and then to depict that in cinema…So I, disagree with that.... We are definitely headed in the right direction and there is a roll and a script for everyone…We just need the right directors to come up with them,” she concluded.