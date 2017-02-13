are ur valenstans ready? a post w/ all the deets is coming later today!!!



Yay!!!!!



(& i need to label my icons better, shit)



i'm gathering preliminary materials! Reply

I feel like such a slacker. I've usually made all mine by now and I haven't done any yet. :( Reply

i'm reaaaady



i made 30 cards then got tired and stopped as they got sloppier lol Reply

I hope I'm one of them :P Reply

I've been slacking but I'm gonna work on it tonight Reply

Not even a little. I'll have to rapidly use MS paint Reply

Shiiiiiit I need to get on mine Reply

Yay! I finally made one this year! Reply

shoutout to those ppl who make the ones with like 100 names. you the real mvp Reply

I really wish I could make one but I'm not creative and lazy lol. Reply

oh shit. I need to get ready Reply

I love capys so much. I want one to cuddle. Reply

YAAAAS I love these lil guys Reply

I love these so much. Reply

This is the dream life. Reply

i love them sfm <3



nature's chair Reply

two of these escaped from a zoo in Toronto last summer. I wanted to see them in the wild but they got re-captured before I could Reply

these creatures are so cute omg Reply

so cute. Reply

I LOVE CAPYBARAS Reply

<3 they're like giant guinea pigs Reply

Do you work in graphics design? these are always so beautifully done. Reply

I always think about their episode of Wild Thornberrys Reply

have you seen that photoset on tumblr where all these random animals are chilling out on top of/next to these guys? Reply

do you make these little graphics? very impressive Reply

DC area ONTDers - I'm getting an airbnb for the Ariana/Little Mix concert in a couple weeks and found a good cheap one out in Greenbelt. I'm planning on checking in, riding the metro into DC, and riding it back. However, the metro ride is like an hour and then I have to get on a bus for 10 minutes to get back to the airbnb. I'm worried that the concert will go too late since I know the metro closes earlier than it used to. I think as long as I get on a train before 12am, it will go to the end of the line, right? I know I probably won't be able to make the bus so I can just get a Lyft from there, right? It's a Monday night so will Lyft drivers even be out?



Plz help, I've been out of the DC area for 2.5 years (and really only lived there for a year) so I'm paranoid I'm going to fuck this up lmao. I'm probably being silly but I could definitely use reassurance before I book this place. Thanks :D Reply

yeah if you catch the last train it will go to the end of the line and getting a lyft might take a minute but it won't be impossible Reply

Awesome, thank you! Reply

the last train goes to the end of the line so as long as you're on it, you'll be fine. last train from Chinatown is 12:16 and the station is right there so hustle out of the arena. Reply

you're gonna be alright (dun dun dundun dun dun dundun) Reply

Will there be Valenstans tomorow? I'd like to receive some Trump Valentine cards from you guys. Especially Wavvy. Reply

To be fair, she probably didn't open the post and read the comments before making the comment. Reply

Look above you.



Edited at 2017-02-13 05:23 pm (UTC)

ugh so i made an IG for my artwork but my dumbass forgot about their spamming rules so i was posting all my art to "move in" to the account and catch it up on all the stuff i've created recently with some hashtags but then IG deactivated the account lmao i emailed but what's the likelihood that they'll actually reinstate it? i've heard horror stories. it's not a big deal bc i can just make a new one and be wiser about how i go about it but i'm mostly sad about losing the name i got tbh Reply

ughh i hope you get it back bb!! Reply

me too :'(!! how have you been?! Reply

Parent

does anyone have a chromebook that they would recommend? i'm looking to get one under $200 Reply

Mine is an Acer; it was a little over $200 and the 1 year warrantee was $80. It's really light, sleek, and charges so quickly. If I don't watch Netflix the battery will last 12 hours; if I do about 6-7.



Edited at 2017-02-13 06:03 pm (UTC)

i will not be kept away from ontd! Reply

YAY YOU'RE BACK Reply

this icon has inspired me 2 make a card Reply

Lol what happened!? Reply

i can make gifs now 🤓 Reply

omg congrats bb, i remember feeling so good when i first learned. now i'm too lazy to make any tho lmfao Reply

ty ty your congrats means much 2 me



i forced myself to figure out a way only because i couldn't find the animals already gif'd on tumblr for my use. goddamm those people for being too lazy to do my work for me. lol Reply

Parent

Now I know who to go to! Reply

I need to relearn Reply

we had a crazy amount of snow Reply

So the job that I quit still haven't paid me what they owe me and my mother just called me a cunt. Wonderful life I have. Reply

I have my second date with a guy tonight and my boss decided not to come in. All in all it's a pretty good Monday. Reply

hope your date goes well, are you into him/excited? Reply

Yes and yes! Lol, dating is a foreign concept to me so I'm nervous haha. Reply

Parent

wooo happy monday! Reply

Don't check facebook, people are already turning the whole thing into backlash against Beyoncé/saying how much more talented Adele is and how Bey's performance was such a gimmick, ugh. Reply

I went in on some white gays already, still waiting for their whitesplaining after I dragged them for supporting Taylor. Reply

Link

I don't have that problem because I don't know a single person irl that care about the Grammys/celebs that much Reply

I saw someone on my feed say that Beyonce is overrated because "she's not the first woman in the world to get pregnant with twins" and I was like... wtf? Stop projecting your insecurities because Bey is queen and you didn't look half as good when you were preggo.



Edited at 2017-02-13 05:40 pm (UTC)

lmao wtf, are ur fb friends like really young? Reply

i accidentally paid for a book* with my company card instead of my personal card last night. i noticed right away and already made the return & switch but i'm absolutely terrified to tell the CFO, who clearly thinks i'm an idiot (and after this i don't really blame him...)



*also whoever recommended read my pins by madeline albright is a godsend, it's about to go out of print so i got it just in time! Reply

is it something you have to tell them if you already returned it? Reply

i have no idea, this is my first proper office job :/ Reply

Parent

This is a legitimate fear of mine. I almost did it once on Expedia, but I caught it on the review page. It's why I no longer save my company card information on sites that I also use for personal shopping. Good for you for catching it right away. Hopefully your boss understands that it was an honest mistake. Reply

As long as they're crediting the account the full amount, I wouldn't worry about saying anything. If they ask, just say it was a mistake but you caught it immediately and cleared it up. Reply

I once bought a $200 train ticket with my company card and didn't notice it until I got the statement. I just paid the bill and company didn't give a fuck. Reply

i started zoloft again on friday and i'm already sleeping so much better, praise beeeeee



damn that quick? good luck bb Reply

last night was the first time in a few weeks that i haven't woken up in the middle of the night, so i'm thinking it's the meds? or just placebo effect until they really kick in. either way, i'm happy haha Reply

zoloft is like a horse tranq on me lol Reply

I have a chia seed stuck in my tooth and it's pissing me off I can't dislodge it. I should've flossed before work. Reply

Next time you go to the store, buy a two-pack of floss. Keep one at work and one in your purse. It's what I do. Reply

if u can find a plastic bag, use the handles!! it works i swear Reply

