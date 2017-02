Carly finally looks her age with that haircut. Reply

Careers were ended with this ad, when will you faves? Reply

maybe some careers at the Target marketing department! Reply

Carly reminds me of Tavi Gevinson with that haircut, she looks cute. Reply

Carly giving you sexy whisper vocals in the beginning. This was so cute lmao Reply

I'm sorry but no. Hate that hair on her. I think I hate the cut more than the color. It looks like her bff dropped out of hairs school but convinced her to let her cute the pixie on her. I love love when women rock pixies but don't like this. And no to the damn song. This wasn't needed. Reply

I think Carly looks really cute with that haircut. Reply

queen of commercials



She just ended the career of white Michelle Williams with her new hair wow Reply

lmaoo Reply

queen of blonde pixie cuts Reply

Lil Yachty has said some yikes-y things in past, but eh, he's a cutie and makes such fun music. I love these ads! Reply

whatever, i'm still bitter target were utter failures in canada. they could've done better. i was rooting for them, we were all rooting for them Reply

She should be the reigning queen of pop smh. Sometimes I feel like I'm living in the wrong timeline. Reply

I'm still amused by her being at the Store.



The commercial was cute. Reply

what a missed opportunity to promote Store smh Reply

this is super cute. she makes me so happy tbh Reply

ok this is cute but WHERE IS CUT TO THE FEELING?! Reply

Carly looks good with that haircut. I am warming up to it. Reply

She looks fucking amazing, queen of pop. Reply

She deserves better than this Reply

