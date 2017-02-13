Laurence Fishburne: Marvel has been kicking [DC's] ass
In an interview about John Wick: Chapter 2, the actor was asked about his role in the DC movies.
Laurence, you’ve had experience in that superhero world, first as the voice of the Silver Surfer in “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” and, more recently, playing Daily Planet editor Perry White in “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman.” Are we going to see you pop up later this year in “Justice League”?
Fishburne: They asked me to come for a day, but I couldn’t work it out, schedule-wise. And really, what do you need the newspaperman in “Justice League” for? You want to see the Flash. You want to see Aquaman. You want to see Wonder Woman. You want to see the Lantern.
We’ve been waiting 35 years for these [characters] to show up on the screen. What were they doing over there? Marvel has been kicking their ass. This is the comic-book geek in me, who has a collection of comic books. I’ve been waiting to see these people on-screen forever.
As a comic-book geek, were you surprised at how quick fans and critics were to jump all over “Batman v Superman”?
Fishburne: Look, I love what Zack Snyder does. Jesse Eisenberg, this little nebbishy guy, as Lex Luthor? For me, that’s a genius move. And the whole thing with Martha Kent and Martha Wayne? I don’t know, man, I must be sentimental but that’s some heartwarming [stuff] to me. So I don’t get it.
Source. Image source.
He really must be sentimental because that whole thing was stupid.
DC needs to step back. stop. think again. because after suicide squad I have no faith. that movie is out of this world awful.
See, I thought it had too much emotion, of the ridiculous OTT "HOWDIDITGETBURNED?!!?!???" variety. (That's all I could think of when he said "WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?!?!?" and it makes me laugh to this day.)
You’re about to get a treatise from one of ONTD’s resident DC stan ‘explaining’ you why he had to say Martha, complete with the full psychological profile of Bruce Wayne at this precise instant, and a not-so-subtle implication that you’re too dumb to grasps the subtility of Zach Snyder’s writting.
Also his delivery of "someone pleeease get this man a gun".... like???? YAAAAAASSSS
and actually I don't like the Matrix movies that much, whoops.
The first Matrix is perfect (IMO) and one of my all time faves, the other 2 are trash</i> and I don't acknowledge their existence.
I wish more than ever that they just kill the whole thing, burn it all down after Aquaman and start the fuck over. Don't put The Flash into production, don't put The Batman into production... just STOP and start from scratch. There is simply no salvaging it, even if Wonder Woman turns out to be great (which... yeah write me down as skeptical af)
Having Batman beat up Deadshot in front of his young child, in a dark alley just cemented for me that they don’t understand the first thing about these characters.
I’m not even a DC purist but this shit is just plain bad storytelling.
more serious than Marvel but no so much that I feel like I stepped out of a tomb after three days and nights
The Martha thing wasn't a horrible idea, it just lacked in execution.
And I feel the trailers for WW have been kinda underwhelming :/
i've never heard that word before lmao. i think i'm the only one here who has really enjoyed eisenberg's performances before but i saw BvS as someone who doesnt gaf about superheroes and even i knew he was mis-cast.