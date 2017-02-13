Laurence Fishburne: Marvel has been kicking [DC's] ass

And the whole thing with Martha Kent and Martha Wayne? I don’t know, man, I must be sentimental but that’s some heartwarming [stuff] to me.



He really must be sentimental because that whole thing was stupid.

the thing with Martha is because people dont talk like that. superman should have said something like: my mom, and goes to say her name so he could go find her. the scene was badly acted, they had no emotion in it. I just laughed, and when I watched I didnt read reviews before lol



DC needs to step back. stop. think again. because after suicide squad I have no faith. that movie is out of this world awful.

See, I thought it had too much emotion, of the ridiculous OTT "HOWDIDITGETBURNED?!!?!???" variety. (That's all I could think of when he said "WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?!?!?" and it makes me laugh to this day.)

so, they had the wrong emotion lol

You’re about to get a treatise from one of ONTD’s resident DC stan ‘explaining’ you why he had to say Martha, complete with the full psychological profile of Bruce Wayne at this precise instant, and a not-so-subtle implication that you’re too dumb to grasps the subtility of Zach Snyder’s writting. Reply

Zach Snyder really is a cinematic genious. Too advanced for me. Reply

wait there are many DC stans here? wow...i thought everyone straight up hated snyder's hack ass Reply

Yeah, the actors were trying to emote and bless Amy Adams' heart, girl was putting her all into it, but the moment fell so flat because of the lack of emotional weight behind the whole thing. The film's own structure and narrative and logic totally prevented that scene from ever working. It was laziness played up as serious turning point. Reply

Yeah, they could have just done superman telling batman to save his mom and that would have still played into batman seeing his mom die without making it into a joke. Reply

He was pretty much the best part of BvS, as he was pretty much the best part of John Wick 2. But...dude, please don't tell me you're defending The Martha Incident as good writing. I love sentimental stuff, but that was a mind-blowingly stupid way to abruptly end the central conflict of the film.



Edited at 2017-02-13 05:17 pm (UTC)

His extended cameo in JW2 got me SO HYPE omggggg, just seeing him and Keanu together on screen again :')



Also his delivery of "someone pleeease get this man a gun".... like???? YAAAAAASSSS

ikr, he was having so much fun with it. XD And it took me forever to get the "we met a long time ago" joke or whatever is was, because I am a dumb and actually I don't like the Matrix movies that much, whoops .

LOL yes... that lowkey reference was everything to me~



The first Matrix is perfect (IMO) and one of my all time faves, the other 2 are trash and I don't acknowledge their existence.

omg, I didn't know he was in JW2. I've been meaning to check out those films.

did he lie?

lol I love his backtracking at the end

can't wait for him to appear in Black Panther 2 (2022)

don't jinx it

The more I think about what WB, Snyder, and Ayer have done to these DC characters, the more I rage. I just.... cannot quite believe the varied and diverse levels of incompetence shown over these 3 films, it's staggering... STAGGERING.



I wish more than ever that they just kill the whole thing, burn it all down after Aquaman and start the fuck over. Don't put The Flash into production, don't put The Batman into production... just STOP and start from scratch. There is simply no salvaging it, even if Wonder Woman turns out to be great (which... yeah write me down as skeptical af)

This is how I feel too. I'm a major DC fan but even I can't defend these failures.

DC comics owns my heart and soul tbh, I didn't start reading Marvel until I was already an adult, so my anger comes mostly from a place of sadness lol... UGH WHY *sigh*

Yes! The first movie I remember watching was Superman with Christopher Reeves, and I grew up on the comics. It breaks my heart that they seem to not get at all why Marvel works and they don't.

Bruce’s nihilism and Clark’s solipsism in BvS were bad but I reached my breaking point with Suicide Squad.

Having Batman beat up Deadshot in front of his young child, in a dark alley just cemented for me that they don’t understand the first thing about these characters.

I’m not even a DC purist but this shit is just plain bad storytelling.

I wish there was a nice middle ground here between the super cartoony and super grit that WB puts out with their DC properties



more serious than Marvel but no so much that I feel like I stepped out of a tomb after three days and nights

Yep. They seem to be going for it with Justice League (at least from the limited footage we've seen) and I wish it didn't feel like such a forced pivot (hey! look! we got jokes too~) but I'll take a fun romp that looks super cool with a cohesive story and good character moments over the serious self important trash that was BvS and the glorified music video that was SS every fucking day of the week

This is why you don't let marketing executives and focus tests make your movies.

I agree. I want them to scrap it all, but they'll just triple down on this disastrous era.

I'm holding out hope Ben decides to leave the whole thing which I think would set a full reboot in motion (that coupled with the potential WW disaster). I actually don't think WB would be too opposed to that... there is a limit to how much bad press, damage to the brand, and negative critical reaction a series can take (at least... I think)

He didn't lie tho.

Ugh, Jesse Eisenburg was the worst part of BvS for me.



The Martha thing wasn't a horrible idea, it just lacked in execution.

Lex deserves so much better.

DC/WB wasted too many years just focusing on Batman and Superman instead of exploring other characters. (Though excluding WW, Batman pretty much saved BvS for me)

Also, I'm worried about Wonder Woman. I was so excited for Suicide Squad (forever it felt like) and it was a huge let down (which was bs because you could see the potential there).



And I feel the trailers for WW have been kinda underwhelming :/

I'm here solely for that gif (and Chris Evans' pecs!)

Best tits in the MCU. Bounce, bounce, baby!

Well, he didn't lie. DC is always so disappointing because they have way more iconic and interesting characters than Marvel. Yet Marvel's movies have a watchability (or, at least, colour) and DC seems to really strain. Like, you're rebooting the universe and start with Superman, that's some good standard stuff. So DC hires a guy who absolutely doesn't get Superman at all and just...continues to give him more movies. I just don't get it. Reply

It's upsetting watching some great S:atS and Justice League episodes after this universe started cause I was really hoping to see live action Clark done that way.

I liked Jesse as Lex Luthor too, don't @ me.

am I the only one who really enjoys Henry Cavill as Superman lol man

nebbish: a person, especially a man, who is regarded as pitifully ineffectual, timid, or submissive



i've never heard that word before lmao. i think i'm the only one here who has really enjoyed eisenberg's performances before but i saw BvS as someone who doesnt gaf about superheroes and even i knew he was mis-cast.

Honestly most of DC's issues could be solved with competent writers decent film editors, and learning how to accept criticism. I'm a huge DC fan but their movie are horrible and they have so many good stories to choose from.That Martha shit was embarrassing and it doesn't matter how many in-depth character analysis I read the execution was awful. I don't really care for Marvel movies (except Cap 2 and GoTG) but at least they seem to have a grasp on their characters and know how to make a passable movie. DC is flinging shit at the wall and hoping it sticks. Here's to hoping Wonder Woman is decent.



Reply

I'm here for Wonder Woman, otherwise DCCU is tanking badly.

