Laurence Fishburne: Marvel has been kicking [DC's] ass



In an interview about John Wick: Chapter 2, the actor was asked about his role in the DC movies.

Laurence, you’ve had experience in that superhero world, first as the voice of the Silver Surfer in “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” and, more recently, playing Daily Planet editor Perry White in “Man of Steel” and “Batman v Superman.” Are we going to see you pop up later this year in “Justice League”?

Fishburne: They asked me to come for a day, but I couldn’t work it out, schedule-wise. And really, what do you need the newspaperman in “Justice League” for? You want to see the Flash. You want to see Aquaman. You want to see Wonder Woman. You want to see the Lantern.

We’ve been waiting 35 years for these [characters] to show up on the screen. What were they doing over there? Marvel has been kicking their ass. This is the comic-book geek in me, who has a collection of comic books. I’ve been waiting to see these people on-screen forever.

As a comic-book geek, were you surprised at how quick fans and critics were to jump all over “Batman v Superman”?

Fishburne: Look, I love what Zack Snyder does. Jesse Eisenberg, this little nebbishy guy, as Lex Luthor? For me, that’s a genius move. And the whole thing with Martha Kent and Martha Wayne? I don’t know, man, I must be sentimental but that’s some heartwarming [stuff] to me. So I don’t get it.

