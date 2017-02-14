Joy Villa hits #1 on iTunes US after wearing Trump dress to Grammys
Who says trolling doesn't pay? @Joy_Villa is enjoying a massive sales boost after wearing this dress to the Grammys: https://t.co/uHCvL3cW4y pic.twitter.com/Iy1OxJF2eI— idolator (@idolator) February 13, 2017
- Unknown singer Joy Villa hit #1 with her 2014 EP "I Make The Static" on the iTunes Albums chart in the US, after wearing her MAGA dress.
- The dress was designed by Trump supporter Andre Soriano, a Filipino immigrant who starred in Rihanna's fashion TV show 'Styled to Rock' on Bravo.
Conservative Counter-Culture Update: Joy Villa now #1 on iTunes. #TrumpTrain will support those who support our country & @POTUS ! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/NtUZJ94myo— Jeremy Nolt (@RealJeremyNolt) February 13, 2017
No one should have been watching/giving a shit about these awards show in the first place at a time like this anyway
Serves y'all right
Celebrities should stay out of politics!!!!
Continue being on the wrong side with the bullshit.
easy recruitment and a way into the white house
