Joy Villa hits #1 on iTunes US after wearing Trump dress to Grammys



- Unknown singer Joy Villa hit #1 with her 2014 EP "I Make The Static" on the iTunes Albums chart in the US, after wearing her MAGA dress.

- The dress was designed by Trump supporter Andre Soriano, a Filipino immigrant who starred in Rihanna's fashion TV show 'Styled to Rock' on Bravo.








