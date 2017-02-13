Lmao Titus. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll probably hate watch it like I did last season. My own fault and bad choices tbh but ne good character doesn't make a show Reply

Thread

Link

I watched the first season and really liked it, but then stopped caring entirely. Am I missing out? Reply

Thread

Link

mte. it wasnt even a matter of losing interest. i just forgot about the whole thing and havent bothered to follow up. idk....it's so mediocre Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like your new icon, bb! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly no, i really enjoyed the first season and binged it a few times but i havent watched the second season since it premiered Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same. I watched a couple episodes of the second season and it was not my cup of tea.



The show is too quirky for me overall.



Edited at 2017-02-13 04:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, Titus is the ONLY thing that is good about this series. Honestly without that character the show falls completely flat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The second season was.. blah for me... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, Tins Fey turned me off completely Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not really. The first season was good (not great, just good) but I never finished the second season - the first few episodes of season 2 that I did watch were atrocious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same, and I watched the first few episodes of the second season, but I really lost interest, especially after Titus's ~transracial bullshit. He was my favorite and I feel like they ruined him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're not missing out, some of the storylines in season 2 are nothing but tina fey's childishly passive-aggressive responses to legitimate critiques of her work and it's like... why are u putting people who are voluntarily still watching your show through this... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no. the second season was sillier than the first. and after all the criticism fey received for the cultural appropriation and stereotypes, it's like she made the material even worse just to spite people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh ... My ... Gaw ... YASSSS, give me this!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Smart of them to use the fact everyone loves Titus and Beyonce way more than Kimmy. Reply

Thread

Link

also more than jane and tina



but i like the landlady Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Last season dragged so much though... Reply

Thread

Link

I have tried to get into this show so many times and can't. I only find Tituss funny. Reply

Thread

Link





And never forget, something we all need to keep in mind now:







Yay, I've missed Titus!And never forget, something we all need to keep in mind now: Reply

Thread

Link

This is so true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fucking kimmy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmaooo damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love when Kimmy randomly drops harsh truth bombs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I love when she gets unexpectedly dark af Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like the netflix release schedule kinda killed this show. like 13 eps a year, likely binged in one weekend... i just kinda lost interest. it might work for dramas, but not comedy Reply

Thread

Link

That's basically all of Netflix shows tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved grace and frankie season 1, but still haven't got around to season 2 for the same reasons. and fuller house was only 6-ish months so it was still fresh on the brain



dramas are different, bc they have the cliffhangers Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah. I wish they had an option so you could get only one episode a week. It sucks because you watch an entire season in one weekend and then have to wait almost two years for a new season.



Also I have no willpower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, that's true of all netflix shows. The difference with Kimmy Schmidt is that it's not a very memorable show to begin with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it kills a lot of people's interest in shows in general tbh. when the new season hits netflix everyone and their mum is talking abt it so you either watch bc of fromo or spoilers ruining all viewing pleasure if you went at your own pace and it gets taxing.



not all shows are binge-watch material but it's either that or crawling under a rock / avoiding all social media accounts for weeks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's 2 days before my birthday. Twin Peaks is coming out on my birthday. Yussssss Reply

Thread

Link

Kimmy Kimmy more, Kimmy more- Kimmy Kimmy more Reply

Thread

Link

The second season was a dud but this clip has me excited Reply

Thread

Link

Ok this made my day a little better Reply

Thread

Link



I have to say I really LOVED Ahhhnndrea, the messy but accurate therapist. I really liked how they handled that storyline (i.e., Kimmy can't fix everything...)



I'm here for it.I have to say I really LOVEDthe messy but accurate therapist. I really liked how they handled that storyline (i.e., Kimmy can't fix everything...) Reply

Thread

Link

I liked the therapist storyline too. It was good to see Kimmy actually going and talking about her trauma. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link