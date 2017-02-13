Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 | Teaser + Date Announcement
This will be sweeter than Peeno Noir. @KimmySchmidt Season 3 arrives May 19. pic.twitter.com/mP3wT6q5Qn— Netflix US (@netflix) February 13, 2017
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt comes back on May 19.
The show is too quirky for me overall.
but i like the landlady
And never forget, something we all need to keep in mind now:
dramas are different, bc they have the cliffhangers
Also I have no willpower.
not all shows are binge-watch material but it's either that or crawling under a rock / avoiding all social media accounts for weeks
I have to say I really LOVED Ahhhnndrea, the messy but accurate therapist. I really liked how they handled that storyline (i.e., Kimmy can't fix everything...)
wait does that mean. Titus's bf cheats on him?