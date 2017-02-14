Dev Patel wins BAFTA, gets mistaken for Riz Ahmed
Looks like @Burberry need glasses & a more diverse workforce. https://t.co/o9YymonN57— Tobi Oredein (@IamTobiOredein) February 13, 2017
- both actors wore Burberry to the event
- Burberry tweeted about Dev, but used a pic of Riz
- tweet was quickly deleted, but you know how the internet is
- accurate tweets on Dev and Riz's outfits can be seen at source
Source 1 2
So happy for Dev <3
Burberry should have apologised
(this made me look up Naveen's post-Lost stuff on wiki & holy shit @ him and his teacher?? not sure if this is new info to me or if I erased that nasty shit from my memory omg :( )
And fuck burberry. Maybe if they cast more brown ppl in their campaigns and shows they would be able to tell us apart
Edited at 2017-02-13 05:33 pm (UTC)