Dev Patel wins BAFTA, gets mistaken for Riz Ahmed







- both actors wore Burberry to the event
- Burberry tweeted about Dev, but used a pic of Riz
- tweet was quickly deleted, but you know how the internet is
- accurate tweets on Dev and Riz's outfits can be seen at source


Source 1 2

So happy for Dev <3
Burberry should have apologised
