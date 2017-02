Missing the "asian celebrities" tag Reply

lmao Reply

missing racism tag Reply

wow look at that garbage Reply

it sucks because this will make so much bank Reply

maybe internationally, but I don't see it doing that well in the US. Reply

Lucy says hello. Reply

it's actually really striking as white washing in a way I didn't even expect. I've never seen the original, but from the trailer this is so obviously a Japanese / anime world, it FEELS so Asian... it just makes it more obvious their bad choices.



I think I'll watch the original though, this trailer was interesting. Reply

mte Reply

Yep. It's so steeped in Japanese imagery it just makes the white cast stand out and look out of place. Reply

IA, it feels really weird + off-putting. Reply

yeah i thought the whole project was gonna be white washed, but it's just scarlett's character, which is even more jarring. Reply

the dialogue is terrible/cliche Reply

Scarlett looks ridiculously out of place, and the movie itself looks really bad and tacky. Obvious special effects overload. Reply

They should have just kept the plot from the the first anime film. Bloop Reply

The original plot was so awesome. Sigh... Reply

i like the original movie's plot but i can see why they changed it - it's too sophisticated for a hollywood movie like this. Reply

Didn't they run limited screenings of the original anime in US theaters to get people interested this? Just watch the original. Scarlett can keep her shitty definition of feminism and this movie. Reply

looks great! Reply

mess Reply

digging her Carly Rae Jepsen hairdo Reply

結構です Reply

I can't wait for people to be faux outraged over the wh*te washing yet still be some of the first ones in line to go see it Reply

~my friends dragggged me tho ~ Reply

