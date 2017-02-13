[misc] shannyn shades

Ryan Gosling a No-Show at BAFTAs Due to an Unexpected "Family Matter"





  • Ryan Gosling was a no-show at the BAFTA awards. His absence became a talking point among guests on the red carpet and after party.

  • Fans who waited hours for him were pissed.

  • A spokesperson for Lionsgate U.K., the studio behind La La Land, told Newsweek: “Unfortunately, Ryan had to stay in LA to attend to a family matter. He is regretful that he could not be here. He sends his appreciation and thanks for everything.”

  • Gosling’s reps have not responded to multiple publications' requests for comment.



Source

😕 Hopefully all is well with Eva, their kids and families and the matter isn't too bad.
