Ryan Gosling a No-Show at BAFTAs Due to an Unexpected "Family Matter"



Ryan Gosling was a no-show at the BAFTA awards. His absence became a talking point among guests on the red carpet and after party.



Fans who waited hours for him were pissed.



A spokesperson for Lionsgate U.K., the studio behind La La Land, told Newsweek: “Unfortunately, Ryan had to stay in LA to attend to a family matter. He is regretful that he could not be here. He sends his appreciation and thanks for everything.”



Gosling’s reps have not responded to multiple publications' requests for comment.



😕 Hopefully all is well with Eva, their kids and families and the matter isn't too bad.