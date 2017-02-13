Ryan Gosling a No-Show at BAFTAs Due to an Unexpected "Family Matter"
The reason Hollywood hunk Ryan Gosling missed the BAFTA Awards 2017: https://t.co/VU7Z3gM12z #BAFTAs #BAFTA2017 pic.twitter.com/zOIl4A17W6— Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) February 12, 2017
- Ryan Gosling was a no-show at the BAFTA awards. His absence became a talking point among guests on the red carpet and after party.
- Fans who waited hours for him were pissed.
- A spokesperson for Lionsgate U.K., the studio behind La La Land, told Newsweek: “Unfortunately, Ryan had to stay in LA to attend to a family matter. He is regretful that he could not be here. He sends his appreciation and thanks for everything.”
- Gosling’s reps have not responded to multiple publications' requests for comment.
😕 Hopefully all is well with Eva, their kids and families and the matter isn't too bad.