Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Andra Day and Little Big Town perform a Bee Gees tribute at the Grammys

A-List vocalist and Grammy nominated pop superstar Demi Lovato leads an all star group of performers to honour The Bee Gees at this years Grammy Awards.




Various online Twitter polls deemed Lovato as having the best vocals of the night, after Adele and Beyonce.




It was also agreed that Demi was the best dressed of the night by a handful of reputable publications such as Teen Vogue and Cosmo!




















ONTD, what's your favourite Bee Gees song?

Sources: 1, 2
