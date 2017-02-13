Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Andra Day and Little Big Town perform a Bee Gees tribute at the Grammys
A-List vocalist and Grammy nominated pop superstar Demi Lovato leads an all star group of performers to honour The Bee Gees at this years Grammy Awards.
Various online Twitter polls deemed Lovato as having the best vocals of the night, after Adele and Beyonce.
It was also agreed that Demi was the best dressed of the night by a handful of reputable publications such as Teen Vogue and Cosmo!
ONTD, what's your favourite Bee Gees song?
Sources: 1, 2
Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly, Andra Day & Little Big Town perform the Bee Gees Tribute at the 2017 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fZFtmVEqzA— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) February 13, 2017
ddlovato: #GRAMMYs 😊 pic.twitter.com/9yNoTUV6p0— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) February 13, 2017
ddlovato: When your dress is completely see through...... 😈😇 pic.twitter.com/ZEx6NVEKUA— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) February 13, 2017
Demi Lovato and Little Big Town Dance Like The Bee Gees | Backstage | 59th GRAMMYs https://t.co/w9UuDMFghd pic.twitter.com/Hb7uHNpBYM— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) February 13, 2017
[UHQs] 50 (+34) February 12, 2017 - Demi Lovato on the red carpet at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards #GRAMMYs: https://t.co/lZ8ilnKHyS pic.twitter.com/89DpsAHEJw— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) February 13, 2017
feelin this look #grammys pic.twitter.com/Q4CQ3yoItB— Complex (@Complex) February 13, 2017
Demi Lovato and Barry Gibb #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/v3y0PlmSkY— Demi Lovato News (@justcatchmedemi) February 13, 2017
