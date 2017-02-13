Black Sails: Showrunners on That Thing That Happened in 403/XXXI
Black Sails producers Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz talked to IGN about the reasoning behind their choices for 403, the narrative implications of it and generally go nicely in-depth on character and storytelling arcs. It's an excellent read!
Major Spoilers Ahead!
Excerpts:
- Does the ghost of this person create a story that's really compelling and hard to get away from? In this particular case, it was almost impossible to get away from it in the sense that Long John Silver can't be the Pirate King if the last Pirate King is alive. He needs to survive him. The episode is filled really deliberately to watch the old king die as the next one arrives to claim the crown.
- I think what became complicated for us was, not only did it need to do all the things Dan mentioned in being a big noisy death for Teach but it was also important somehow that Teach save Rackham's life. In a moment where Teach is bound and mostly dead and lacking really any agency, that was hard to do. This idea that just by not dying he saves Rackham's life felt right. And I think as a Rogers story it was interesting in that Rogers thinks that he's the star of the show and thinks he's the one everyone's going to be talking about tomorrow. And just by not dying, Teach becomes the star of the show and kind of makes him a hero in the moment when he's supposed to be a prop. You understand why Rogers has to walk away and cut his losses and risk losing the narrative he was trying to tell.
- We start to understand that Hands was the beginning of Nassau being overrun by pirates the first time around when Teach was the one pulling the strings. It felt that if Long John Silver was to step into Teach's shoes and be the one in the spotlight in the moment when the cycle starts itself all over again, it kind of needed the same midwife to help bring it about. Hands has the role now in both these stories that makes him "kingmaker" in a sense, in an immediate way. It also legitimizes Silver's rise to the throne as well, that he's being handed it by the same guy who handed the last guy his crown. There's a symmetry to those two stories that felt worth tracking.
- It was also the moment where it happens that's worth noting. Where Hands waits for Silver to give him that nod. Even though we see Silver playing that role, of being on the horse and arriving as Long John Silver with all this anticipation. He's going to come and take his rightful place as the king of Nassau, essentially. That moment where Hands waits for the okay, for Silver to make the decision, in front of Flint and everyone, shows that Silver has that power.
