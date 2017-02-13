Black Sails: Showrunners on That Thing That Happened in 403/XXXI

Does the ghost of this person create a story that's really compelling and hard to get away from? In this particular case, it was almost impossible to get away from it in the sense that Long John Silver can't be the Pirate King if the last Pirate King is alive. He needs to survive him. The episode is filled really deliberately to watch the old king die as the next one arrives to claim the crown.

Does the ghost of this person create a story that's really compelling and hard to get away from? In this particular case, it was almost impossible to get away from it in the sense that Long John Silver can't be the Pirate King if the last Pirate King is alive. He needs to survive him. The episode is filled really deliberately to watch the old king die as the next one arrives to claim the crown.