Beyonce and Jay Z Release New Song

"It was released to Tidal and Apple Music"



Like what IS the purpose of Tidal if all their artists are releasing it on rival platforms. And the song...this is why none of their artists are taking home AOTY. Reply

Thread

Link

Fitting for tonight Reply

Thread

Link

Since I like this song, I'm sure that means ONTD will hate it. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm into it. Reply

Thread

Link

Shout out to my Apple Music 3 month free trial Reply

Thread

Link

I love B's meticulous drops of new music/albums/music movies/family announcements lol.



Timing is everything.





(btw, i'm into the song too guys, could totally work out to this bop.)



Edited at 2017-02-13 08:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

she also put love drought and sandcastles on VEVO about 4 hours ago Reply

Thread

Link