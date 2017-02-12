Beyonce and Jay Z Release New Song
.@DJKhaled, @Beyonce, and Jay-Z just dropped a surprise song https://t.co/7enK0viz4H— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 13, 2017
- DJ Khaled released a new single called "Shining" featuring Beyonce and Jay Z after the Grammy awards
- It was released to Tidal and Apple Music
- You can hear the song at the source!
SOURCE : Pitchfork's Twitter
Like what IS the purpose of Tidal if all their artists are releasing it on rival platforms. And the song...this is why none of their artists are taking home AOTY.
Timing is everything.
(btw, i'm into the song too guys, could totally work out to this bop.)
Edited at 2017-02-13 08:52 am (UTC)