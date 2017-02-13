Katy Perry jokes about Britney's head shaving
Wait Katy Perry threw shade at Britney hair shave breakdown? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/E9ZmZSdHes— THOT GOD (@MsHooverthroat) February 13, 2017
Awful quality sorry but here's a transcript
Katy: Yeah that's called taking care of your mental health
Presenter: and how'd that go
Katy: Oh fantastic and I haven't shaved my head yet!
This bitch literally mocked mental health twice on the red carpet. Bitch... @katyperry pic.twitter.com/J25ivs4SIe— . (@MartijnPOP) February 13, 2017
how has the stigma against mental illness affected your life ontd?
or 'progressives' CONSTANTLY trying to diagnose trump with a mental illness or personality disorder. like ableism aside what r u trying to achieve with this ok if trump has a mental illness that exlains his shit what about all his advisors? his policy writers? all the people who voted for him? are they all mentally ill too? mental illness isn't what makes trump do + say these awful things its racism. same racism that allowed him to become president.
even on ontd ppl treat mental illness like shit, ppl will even preface comments w 'im/my mother/my dog is mentally ill but soandso is faking' like wtf
say racist,misogynistic, transphopic,ableist, xenophobic, bullshit-- mentally ill!!
Its so gross. And when women of color have legit struggles with mental illness(on top of systemic oppression) we catch zero sympathy or patience or empathy.
'crazed loner'
But yeah. I agree with your post.
I'm the first (sometimes) to say look sometimes a playful joke is just a playful joke and harmless. But this us a sensitive topic for me when people get soecific like that. I really loathe Kanye but I wouldn't want people mocking him either.
As for his cabinet advisors and voters or supporters, 1-birds of a feather flock together, but 2-that doesn't mean they all also have a mental illness just that his behavior which has been legitimized normalized enabled and condoned has also emboldened people of the same ilk, mental illness or otherwise.
guess she will never be brit...
#sad
To answer OPs q:
-ruined friendships
- shattered self worth
- made it hard to live up to my ~potential~
-makes me question if Ill ever experience a long run of not wanting to kill myself
Sorry its familiar for you. I wouldnt wish this shit on my worst enemy
hugs. <3