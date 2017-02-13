Katy Perry jokes about Britney's head shaving

bitch wishes Reply

i predict this new era of hers will flop hard, im talking bionic levels. zeenas black magic is already working Reply

just when I thought this caricature of a pop star couldn't embarrass herself more Reply

Go home Katy perry. Just stfu and go home Reply

it sucks how much ableism/stigma against mental health is endemic even in so called woke ppl like katy is supposed to be on her woke image now but she still says shit like this?



or 'progressives' CONSTANTLY trying to diagnose trump with a mental illness or personality disorder. like ableism aside what r u trying to achieve with this ok if trump has a mental illness that exlains his shit what about all his advisors? his policy writers? all the people who voted for him? are they all mentally ill too? mental illness isn't what makes trump do + say these awful things its racism. same racism that allowed him to become president.



even on ontd ppl treat mental illness like shit, ppl will even preface comments w 'im/my mother/my dog is mentally ill but soandso is faking' like wtf



Yeah, i agree. Ppl are so thirsty to label evil yt men as mentally ill. Kill a classroom of lil kids- mentally ill!!



say racist,misogynistic, transphopic,ableist, xenophobic, bullshit-- mentally ill!!

Its so gross. And when women of color have legit struggles with mental illness(on top of systemic oppression) we catch zero sympathy or patience or empathy. Reply

and yeah i also agree re:ontd. The way ppl here talk about britney makes me so sad. When you call out the trolls for calling her all sorts of ableist names, they will retort with receipts about he being racist or homophobic and its like...i dont excuse any of that shit, but you can hate someone without replicating such fucked up shit. Reply

MTE Reply

I don't think I've never see than Trump slant (I'm not denying that you have). The one I've seen wrt his mental health is one that is painting him unfit to lead a nation. I've never seen anyone try to use it to justify his racism.



But yeah. I agree with your post. Reply

YES to all of this. Reply

I try to like her and I do bop to a lot of her music but she's so damn annoying like she has to know that wasn't cool and probably doesn't even get that what she said was wrong and mean spirited. I'm not aware of her having any beef with Britney per se but it's not right to mock her or anyone like that.



I'm the first (sometimes) to say look sometimes a playful joke is just a playful joke and harmless. But this us a sensitive topic for me when people get soecific like that. I really loathe Kanye but I wouldn't want people mocking him either. Reply

Ps in regards to Agent Orange I think he does exhibit behaviors similar to someone with a personality disorder but that doesn't mean he's not also a sexist racist multi phobic narcissistic megalomaniac asshole. Specifically for him, a diagnosed mental illness would in effect make him unfit for potus but unfortunately it's subjective at this point and difficult to prove and while I don't think he'll get impeached anytime soon, if at all, there are a lot more verifiable legal reasons to use for removing him from office.



As for his cabinet advisors and voters or supporters, 1-birds of a feather flock together, but 2-that doesn't mean they all also have a mental illness just that his behavior which has been legitimized normalized enabled and condoned has also emboldened people of the same ilk, mental illness or otherwise. Reply

someone did a mash-up of Chained to the Rhythm to Style lol







it's not bad...they're basically the same song.



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:14 am (UTC) Reply

well i mean they were produced by the same people lmao



edit: i just listened to this and omg the chained to the rhythm instrumental works surprisingly well with the style lyrics omg i'M SHOOK!



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:29 am (UTC) Reply

I can't believe I just listened to that in its entirety Reply

but also blasphemous holy shit this is amazingbut also blasphemous Reply

i have so many questions about this gif



why is he so much bigger than everyone else? is he standing? is he on someone's shoulders? is everyone else sitting? what song is playing? why is cara d bopping around like that? Reply

.... yeah no i'm not hearing it.



that 1D song was basically Style tho. Reply

God mashups like these just sound like a cacophony. Reply

https://twitter.com/MartijnPOP/status/8 30950521771012100 She did it twice. This one isn't in the OP Reply

thanks ill add it Reply

How do I loathe thee, let me count the ways.... Reply

hasn't shaved her hair yet nor does she have a grammy...



#sad



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:15 am (UTC) Reply

Fuck her for saying that shit. I hope moe outlets pick it up- aol, cosmo, and a few others have but I hope she is forced to address it considering her racist ass is all about ~purposeful pop~ now.



To answer OPs q:



-ruined friendships

- shattered self worth

- made it hard to live up to my ~potential~

-makes me question if Ill ever experience a long run of not wanting to kill myself

Sorry bb. Reading what you have to struggle with feels all too familiar. Reply

Hugs <3



Sorry its familiar for you. I wouldnt wish this shit on my worst enemy Reply

Everything you said I can relate too. Sometimes I can deal with most but I think the one that really gets me is wondering if I will experience a long run of not wanting to kill myself or wondering if the feeling ever truly goes away. Most times I feel likes it always looming but I can ignore it. Reply

i can relate to everything you said. it's sf sad when you find yourself seriously wondering whether you'll still be here 10 years from now, and refrain from making long term plans bc of it.



hugs. <3 Reply

Was gonna say "way to kill the era" but it never took off Reply

Katy will always be garbage no matter how "conscious" she becomes. Reply

