Q'orianka Kilcher and Robert Wisdom Join TNT's "The Alienist"
.@RobertRayWisdom and Q'orianka Kilcher are set to star in #TheAlienist https://t.co/Qo2lIGcZby— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) February 8, 2017
They're joining a cast that includes Daniel Brühl (playing the main character who is a forensic psychologist), Luke Evans (who plays a newspaper illustrator), and Dakota Fanning (who plays a headstrong police secretary). And together, those three will
Wisdom is set to play Bruehl's valet, a man with a dark past who Bruehl's character reformed.
Kilcher plays Mary, Bruehl's mute maid with whom he shares "a special unspoken connection."
The Alienist will be directed and executive-produced by BAFTA-nominated director Jakob Verbruggen (Black Mirror) and is supposed to premiere later this year.
source
jfc, they're playing the help. I hope they don't die
q'orianka kilcher deserved a better career after the new world
But uh, then I looked up what it was. I don't know why I let myself believe that a movie called "Hostiles" would be some modern day bank robbery thing
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5478478/
¿qué diablos? hmmm....
HMMMMMMMT @ her being a mute maid...
Edited at 2017-02-13 07:19 am (UTC)
She deserves better