whiteface

Q'orianka Kilcher and Robert Wisdom Join TNT's "The Alienist"




They're joining a cast that includes Daniel Brühl (playing the main character who is a forensic psychologist), Luke Evans (who plays a newspaper illustrator), and Dakota Fanning (who plays a headstrong police secretary). And together, those three will fight crime hunt a serial killer! It's also a period piece based off a book.

Wisdom is set to play Bruehl's valet, a man with a dark past who Bruehl's character reformed.

Kilcher plays Mary, Bruehl's mute maid with whom he shares "a special unspoken connection."

The Alienist will be directed and executive-produced by BAFTA-nominated director Jakob Verbruggen (Black Mirror) and is supposed to premiere later this year.

source
jfc, they're playing the help. I hope they don't die
Tagged: , , , , , ,