Q'orianka Kilcher and Robert Wisdom Join TNT's "The Alienist"

Well damn, that go through fast! Thanks, mods! Reply

these roles sound godawful



q'orianka kilcher deserved a better career after the new world Reply

But uh, then I looked up what it was. I don't know why I let myself believe that a movie called "Hostiles" would be some modern day bank robbery thing



http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5478478/ Apparently she's reuniting with Christian Bale in a movie that's supposed to come out later this year.But uh, then I looked up what it was. I don't know why I let myself believe that a movie called "Hostiles" would be some modern day bank robbery thing Reply

Daniel Brühl is all wrong for Kreizler, but I'm still excited Reply

She was in a Terrence Malick movie, right? The one with Colin Farrell? She disappeared after that, let me go check her IMDB. Reply

Also Jewel's cousin Reply

Yep! The New World where she was Pocahontas. Reply

Kilcher plays Mary, Bruehl's mute maid with whom he shares "a special unspoken connection."



¿qué diablos? hmmm.... Reply

q'orianka deserves better :( Reply

YAY @ Q'orianka getting $$$!!!



HMMMMMMMT @ her being a mute maid...



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:19 am (UTC) Reply

a mute maid... Reply

i googled her randomly the other day, glad she's still working Reply

White men are always looking to relive the days of their supremacy in the name of "historical accuracy", but this sounds like a something that's been done eight million times. They should've made a show with actual aliens instead tbh. Reply

Every once in awhile I wonder what happened to her. Good to know she's getting work. I wonder if she'd get more work if she worked the Latina angle. Reply

probs not bc she's more into activism than acting Reply

i doubt that would help tbh Reply

