A Tribe Called Quest, Anderson .Paak, and Busta Rhymes Get Political at the Grammys

Performance of the night. Black people always saving us from white mediocrity.

i haven't watched the grammys since the early 2000s because it has never been shit. tonight was the first time i watched in years and i am glad just for this performance alone. i can't believe they called him president agent orange lol, i loved this performance. they were inclusive and to the point, it was great

Best performance of the night. It totally reminded me of why I love hip hop so much.

Lemme go make a playlist.



Lemme go make a playlist. Reply

I cried watching it, especially when they brought all those POC on stage. I love it when the entertainment scene gets so political like this



It just so happens to be the POC entertainers doing it. White "allies" step your fucking game up goddamn



Edited at 2017-02-13 07:02 am (UTC)

Best moment of the night by far

I have complicated feelings about this after thinking about it but I enjoyed the performance at the time.

Great performance. Their new album was all I could listen to after election night went down. They got me out of my music funk~ I love them. Rip, Phife

this is unrelated to this post but ive been sobbing uncontrollably for hours. I cant even explain it other than the fact that im drunk.



what was the george micheal tribute. was it really just that in memorium segment Reply

his tribute was what people should be upset with adele over instead of her winning a grammy over bey. that mess was supposed to be a tribute to george michael and instead wound up being all about adele.

ugggghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

As a george fan i was kind of pissed that she slowed down fast love (it is one of my fave songs, if you couldn't already tell from my icon lol). It doesn't fit the song at all. She could've chosen from a ton of his ballads to sing instead if she wanted to give her own spin to one of his songs or branch out and sing it as is instead of forcing it to be the same old slow dull shit she does

it was a mess. adele did a stripped version of "Fastlove". stopped the performance after a minute and started again bc she was off rhythm. it was depressing and ultimately ended as a "poor adele" fest

uggggggghhhhhhhhhhh

BLESS THEM. i can't believe it took til the ass end of the show for someone to speak up.

and they were black, no less!



and they were black, no less! Reply

And Q-Tip and Jarobi are Muslim! Goes to show how important representation is.

Ali Muhammad too <3 actually isnt phife dog muslim too? iirc his first name is malik

Black people always gotta do everything. It's what we do.

busta amazed me tbh. this and bruno's performances were the best of the night.

The @ATCQ performance, if you missed. https://t.co/T73GM2KkuR



Do watch the whole thing. — Alheli Picazo (@a_picazo) February 13, 2017

OP here's a vid of it that doesn't have the glitch in the middle: Reply

Loooooved their performance so much. I just watched it again and almost cried. I have a lot of emotions about what's going on right now and their performance made me feel not alone.

My Muslim ass cried watching the performance. I love it when POC come together in political solidarity like this. It gives me hope for the bleakness of this presidency.

black celebs tag, plz!!

Best performance of the night. I just want to replay it over and over. Bless all the black entertainers.

I'm sorry for being OT, but didn't Katy promised to perform? I'm sure she would've totally be as grondbreaking as them, have you heard about this new genre she invented? Woke pop? Too bad she didn't showed up, serving last years Rihanna performance realness! #Justice4KissItBetter

Edited at 2017-02-13 06:59 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-02-13 06:59 am (UTC) Reply

amazing. isn't q-tip muslim too? and Ali obviously

idk why ppl are being so dense about katy's performance being a political statement. like im not saying it was brilliant or groundbreaking, but it ended w a shot of the constitution... how is that not political?

i guess it just doesnt fit some ppl's narratives tbh



i guess it just doesnt fit some ppl's narratives tbh Reply

BEST.

PERFORMANCE.

OF.

THE.

NIGHT.



the Phife verse <3 Reply

