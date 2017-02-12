Adele breaks grammy in half to give to Beyonce
After beating Beyoncé for album of the year, Adele broke her Grammy in half.— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 13, 2017
Other best moments from the #GRAMMYs: https://t.co/eMM7a0XNLa pic.twitter.com/ADn3OVKe6T
This reminds me of when John Mayer broke his SOTY grammy for Daughters in half to give to Alicia Keys for I Ain't Got You
what good is a broken Grammy? Blue can't even properly drink out of that now.
girl you just ruined property of the academy lmfao
What do they usually do with it as a whole anyway? Put it in a glass case? Leave it in the bathroom? Who cares if its broke in pieces or whole. It really has NOTHING to do with the object itself.
It's the respect one artist to another.
it's the sentiment behind it, you guys........
Anytime Bey and Adele want to give me some kind of joint project, I am here for it. Just saying.