Adele breaks grammy in half to give to Beyonce

Here's one: if this crusty white bitch felt she'd robbed a black woman that bad she should have just given the whole award to her or not accepted it. She's a dumb ho for this move but will be praised by the same yt basics who put her on a pedestal for her whiney dull as fuck boring ass music. Reply

My reaction to her speech: Did Adele just a pull a Kanye West on herself



Edited at 2017-02-13 06:10 am (UTC)

I mean, that's qt and all but



what good is a broken Grammy? Blue can't even properly drink out of that now. Reply

Blue has 22 more to play (I hope her daddy only shows around durning public apperances, he doesn't deserve her presence) Reply

The NYT logo at the top looks like she's randomly wearing a fancy T ring. Reply

what in the fuck is she supposed to do with half a grammy? Maybe they are close in real life and it means something to bey but damn... Reply

if the last post is any indication, this one is gonna be #messy Reply

...isnt that just a grammy they take back and they mail you yours later??

girl you just ruined property of the academy lmfao Reply

Yep. Weird Al did an unboxing of one of his.



I need a tribe post so I can celebrate with y'all! Reply

OMG THAT PERFORMANCE <3 Reply

my mom and i replayed it so many times lmao Reply

I need that post and one on the Katy perry/britney mess. Reply

Well I think that was more of a statement than anything, Adele isn't giving Bey a broken Grammy, she's practically saying it isnt worth it.



Edited at 2017-02-13 06:12 am (UTC)

I am just gonna say that I don't get what this is supposed to do. Adele still gets all the major awards and the praise and Beyonce is still relegated to "Urban" or "R&B" wins only. Even with the best work of her life she can't break out of the "black artist" box, so what is a half of a Grammy worth when her skin color says that her best work will never be good enough to get a whole one in a major category?



Edited at 2017-02-13 06:14 am (UTC)

Ok well tell the girls? What the fuck is that you want??? What exactly is it that you want Adele to do to change shit?? Because you were death dropping over the last post because she spoke out on an injustice and she broke the award in solidarity but now you feel like she is doing too much? Reply

I'm sorry, but I don't see this as some super amazing moment. I still see that Beyonce was robbed. Adele standing up there and breaking an award isn't gonna make me feel better about an amazing work of art by a black woman being snubbed for a boring album by a white woman. Reply

I mean... Adele is not responsible for her winning. I took her speech as an acknowledgement that she shouldn't have. Should she have called Bey on stage and given the award over to her? Yes. But this gesture and her speech is better than pretending she deserved it. Reply

"What is she going to do with half of that anyway?"



What do they usually do with it as a whole anyway? Put it in a glass case? Leave it in the bathroom? Who cares if its broke in pieces or whole. It really has NOTHING to do with the object itself.



It's the respect one artist to another.

it's the sentiment behind it, you guys........



Edited at 2017-02-13 06:15 am (UTC) Reply

Good for her! Reply

Unsolicited white guilt...keep it, mothball. Reply

I hope someone makes a post with video of Adele's comments backstage. She kept going. Reply

was it sweet or messy? Reply

honestly beyonce should never perform or show up to the grammys again. they use her for ratings. Reply

This is such a good idea. They have disrespected her long enough. Reply

There is nothing Adele can do that can make up for the Academy's shortcomings, all she can do is vocalize and demonstrate her respect for Bey and her body of work. Even if Adele outright rejects the award, it still isn't going to Bey, so what's the point?



Anytime Bey and Adele want to give me some kind of joint project, I am here for it. Just saying. Reply

you hear that everyone? now stop bullying adele!!!! Reply

Great, now I'll be stuck with Daughters for the rest of my day. Reply

Only other disgusting white people will praise her for this heinous shit if true. Reply

