I'm really sad for Beyonce, I really wanted her to win. Reply

I can't believe that they shut her out like that for a work of art. Reply

At least she knows Beyonce was robbed. So humble. Reply

when she said "i cant possibly accept this award" and addressed beyonce, i was about to fall the fuk OUT



...then of course she still accepted the award lmao smh Reply

right???? lmaoo Reply

lmao right she starts thanking the grammy academy, her husband etc...like.. Reply

same Reply

yeah i was about to freak out, then she just accepted it like why say that then go back on your word adele!! Reply

I expected her pull a Julie Andrews for a second Reply

yeah what kind of white bullshit Reply

lol mte Reply

same lmao for a spare moment i thought...



but then it all went on lol Reply

Adele going down and giving Beyonce the award would have been super patronizing. We all know Beyonce was robbed, but Adele isn't the problem. At least Adele recognized how amazing Lemonade was and that it was for Black Women. Reply

apparently she broke it to signify she wasn't going to accept Reply

LMAO right?! Reply

lol Reply

Same. She gets more credit than macklamore's text screenshot but fr lol Reply

Right???? God DAMN, what a moment in fucking HISTORY that would have been if she really had handed it over! That would have been SO SICK Reply

Fuck white women. I am so fucking sick of them. Y'all fucking know Beyonce would have won if she wasn't black. This is some bullshit.



They always find a way to make themselves the victim. Always.



Edited at 2017-02-13 05:05 am (UTC)

Hasn't Beyonce won 21 grammies? Reply

In R&B and Urban. You know, the black woman staying in her place. Reply

What the fuck are you going on about? She should not have done this because it made her a victim?





Go back to masturbating to the fantasy of JC and Justin having an orgy with Harry and Louis. Reply

This was a bad comment.



Jesse McCartney will win one day though I'm sure, and all your dreams will come true.



Edited at 2017-02-13 05:09 am (UTC)

what are the comments you're getting omw Reply

I know she meant well with the speech but when she started saying "black people start being proud of themselves" or some gibberish like that, i was sort of puzzled. I'm surprised no one took offense to that but maybe I'm being overly sensitive. Reply

I thought this was obvious but apparently it isn't. ONTD is quick to give Adele a pass. If Adele weren't white she wouldn't have won. Reply

Sis I wish Beyoncé had won too, when deserved it, but how is Adele being a victim here??? Reply

Im not sure why people are shitting on you for this but okay. Reply

Bey should have won, the Academy continues to be racist as fuck, but Adele wasn't trying to be a victim. Reply

Kanye is that you? Say hi to Kimmy for me please. Reply

True that. Reply

SO PROUD OF ADELEGEND Reply

Like HOW did 25 win over Lemonade? Reply

You know how. Being white is a helluva thing. Reply

mte Reply

Shes white lmao. Imagine if a black artist restarted their performance, theyd be called all sorts of names and discredited and dragged to hell Reply

idk maybe cuz 25 was a work

primarily driven by adele while

lemonade was some writer-camped nonsense beyoncé slapped her name on Reply

white supremacy Reply

I love 25 but I can't even remember any other song title besides "Hello" tbqh. Reply

Adele is white and made a safe album, Beyoncé is black made the most black album of her career during a very divisive time. Reply

It's a better album. Reply

she's white and broke sales records in an era where people don't even buy music and announced her plans to take a decade off Reply

ppl fucking love white uk soul acts like look at the popularity of sam smith/amy winehouse all the way to tom jones+even dusty springfield thru to adele



all outclassed by much more talented black peers who didn't recieve even an medicrum of their success. Reply

Wow! Even Jay was touched. That was beautiful. Reply

I'm still so thrown off by this lol. She Kanyed herself? Reply

LMAO.



This was quick!

Reply

omg Reply

Lmaoo Reply

lmao omg Reply

LOL damn, you fast, internet! Reply

I loved 25 but Lemonade was on another level. Reply

At least she knows lmfao



eta: jfc let me take my black ass out of here



the optics of this + the fact that it involves bey is recipe for disaster



Edited at 2017-02-13 05:24 am (UTC)

mte i'm side-eyeing a lot of these comments Reply

same. lemme peace out before i lose my damn mind Reply

Yeah, I can't I said I wasn't I'm out Reply

I keep going back and forth how i feel about this, mostly bc it was weird as fuck watching it play out and towards the end veered off into hmmm category. But i am glad she publicly said something, unlike taylor or macklemores fake asses. Beyonces face killed me Reply

Tbh (and maybe this is bc I actually like Adele) but this feels less self serving than that weird ass text Macklemore sent to Kendrick Lamar after he won best rap album. Reply

I agree and she did it on stage not as an afterthought like macklemore. It was just strange, i honestly dont know how to feel lmao Reply

SMH @ Macklemore winning over Kendrick. In what fucking universe was his album better than Kendrick's? Only in Trump's universe. Reply

Remembering this makes me so mad Reply

I agree, Adele has also said (even before the Grammys) that Lemonade was the best album of the year and has always been in love with Beyoncé, so it really does feel genuine Reply

yes, this seems far more genuine because it was in the moment and not done after the fact and posted online for social media asspats. Reply

ia Reply

agreed



it sucks but it is what it is i guess Reply

I think it was better she said something on stage than nothing at all but imo she could have been more eloquent Reply

bey's face made me so sad. this was her best shot if she didn't win with this then what more can she do to win. Reply

i feel so bad for bey. her album was amazing, blue was there, idk i cant believe this happened again :( Reply

mte!!! i like adele but 25 was nowhere near lemonade Reply

I'm mad tbh. Reply

Welp. Adele did what she could at least. Still sad tho. Reply

shoulda walked down and given it to her adele Reply

Link

nooo. that would be way too awkward for everyone involved. Reply

i mean this speech itself was awkward so idts Reply

MTE Reply

ia that would've been bad Reply

Yeah, that would have been awful. Reply

who wants a used Grammy with someone else's name and work on it tho??? Reply

