2017 British Academy/BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Room photos

i love dev so much it hurts a little bit

Manchester by the sea is overrated as fuck.

tbh its better than a lot of shit nominted



I Daniel Blake (cannes palme winner btw) too

Supporting actor is all over the place this year. Pretty much every major award show has had a different winner!

same exact thing happened last year with supporting actor (sly won the GG, idris won SAG, mark rylance got BAFTA), so i think it's all up the air again this year. i wouldn't even say Ali is a lock

I'm gonna need gifs of Meryl's reactions to the cirque du soleil show at the beginning because sis was amazed

Was the performance bad?

I'll pass on basically everyone but dev & viola



also dev is so hot these days, that hair/beard combo is really working for him. I hope he doesn't cut it anytime soon

Emma Stone deserves jackshit for La La Land

Disappointed but not surprised @ La La Land taking the big ones



but thank FUCK they spread the love for other categories omg

fuck casey affleck, fuck ken loach, why is emma stone wearing pants under her dress

Several of these look like they are homeless men that were paid to attend and hold seats, but the seat owner never showed up and their names were called and they went SHIT I'LL GET IT.

BAFTA voters either did not watch Moonlight or didn't care for it.

BAFTA was never going to get behind a film from an American black man, about a gay American black man.

I love that color on Viola, though she looks great in most colors. I love Dev and I miss him and Freida together. :( I saw Lion today and loved it.

I was hoping england wouldnt fall into LLL's self serving hollywood bs but alas

At least my bb dev won!!

So happy for dev!!

yaaasssss La La Land and EMMA!!!

Yess Kubooooo

and Under The Shadow

DEV, VIOLA AND KUBO WON. THAT'S ALL I WANTED!

i wish this happened at the oscars too, however im ok with mahershala winning instead of Dev.

Reply

So Viola, Emma are pretty much a lock for Best Actress/Supporting at the Oscars right? Who's getting it on the men's side tho? Dev have a chance?

BAFTA would love Kubo.



I'm happy for Dev and Viola though.

