Trio - Great Hall

2017 British Academy/BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Room photos


Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress, 'Fences'



All the La La Land winners, including Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle - Also Best Picture winner


Dev Patel, Best Supporting Actor, 'Lion'


Emma Stone, Best Actress, La La Land


Casey Affleck, Best Actor, 'Machester by the Sea'


Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Music, 'La La Land'


Tom Holland, EE Rising Star Award


Damien Chazelle, Best Director, 'La La Land'


Kenneth Lonergan, Original Screenplay, 'Manchester by the Sea'


Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, and Adam Valdez, Best Special Effects, 'The Jungle Book'


Dave Johns, Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty, Outstanding British Film, 'I, Daniel Blake'


Madeline Fontaine, Best Costume Design, 'Jackie'


Luke Davies, Best Adapted Screenplay,'Lion'


Gabor Sipos, Gabor Rajna, Laszlo Nemes, Best Foreign Language Film, 'Son of Saul'


J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips, Best Makeup and Hair


Mel Brooks, Fellowship Award


Anna Pinnock, James Hambidge, Best Production Design, 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'


Linus Sandgren, Best Cinematography, 'La La Land'


Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull, winner of the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema


Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh, winners of the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for 'Under The Shadow


Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King and guests pose with their awards for British Short Animation Award


Travis Knight, Best Animated Film, 'Kubo and the Two Strings'


Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Arta Dobroshi, Daniel Mulloy and Scott O'Donnell, British Short Film


