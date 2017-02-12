2017 British Academy/BAFTA Film Awards - Winners Room photos
Viola Davis, Best Supporting Actress, 'Fences'
All the La La Land winners, including Emma Stone and Damien Chazelle - Also Best Picture winner
Dev Patel, Best Supporting Actor, 'Lion'
Emma Stone, Best Actress, La La Land
Casey Affleck, Best Actor, 'Machester by the Sea'
Justin Hurwitz, Best Original Music, 'La La Land'
Tom Holland, EE Rising Star Award
Damien Chazelle, Best Director, 'La La Land'
Kenneth Lonergan, Original Screenplay, 'Manchester by the Sea'
Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, and Adam Valdez, Best Special Effects, 'The Jungle Book'
Dave Johns, Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty, Outstanding British Film, 'I, Daniel Blake'
Madeline Fontaine, Best Costume Design, 'Jackie'
Luke Davies, Best Adapted Screenplay,'Lion'
Gabor Sipos, Gabor Rajna, Laszlo Nemes, Best Foreign Language Film, 'Son of Saul'
J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips, Best Makeup and Hair
Mel Brooks, Fellowship Award
Anna Pinnock, James Hambidge, Best Production Design, 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'
Linus Sandgren, Best Cinematography, 'La La Land'
Curzon CEO Philip Knatchbull, winner of the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill and Lucan Toh, winners of the Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer for 'Under The Shadow
Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King and guests pose with their awards for British Short Animation Award
Travis Knight, Best Animated Film, 'Kubo and the Two Strings'
Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Arta Dobroshi, Daniel Mulloy and Scott O'Donnell, British Short Film
Source: http://www.gettyimages.com/search/event
I Daniel Blake (cannes palme winner btw) too
also dev is so hot these days, that hair/beard combo is really working for him. I hope he doesn't cut it anytime soon
but thank FUCK they spread the love for other categories omg
I was hoping england wouldnt fall into LLL's self serving hollywood bs but alas
At least my bb dev won!!
and Under The Shadow
i wish this happened at the oscars too, however im ok with mahershala winning instead of Dev.
I'm happy for Dev and Viola though.