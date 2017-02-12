Twenty One Pilots Accept the Grammy for Best Pop Duo in their Undies!
twenty one pilots: Best Duo/Group Pop Performance— MKBR (@mutantkidsbr) February 13, 2017
Tyler Joseph Recebendo o prêmio de Nick Jonas.
📸: Kevin Winter pic.twitter.com/wjsLhln8o4
Nick Jonas presented Twenty One Pilots with the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo. The duo stripped down to their boxer-briefs before walking onto the stage to accept their first Grammy.
⚡️ @twentyonepilots ditched their pants to accept their first Grammy: https://t.co/BOK62wk57f pic.twitter.com/fXTAVIPc1H— MTV (@MTV) February 13, 2017
#Pantless seemed to be trend the trend all day, with Nicky J and host James Corden getting in on the fun.
Grammys 2017: Twenty One Pilots and James Corden Go Pantless on Stage at Grammys https://t.co/1IBwoKBAyN pic.twitter.com/LijntzBQgw— Breaking News (@BreaKing_0News) February 13, 2017
Nick Jonas Posing in His Boxers May Just Be the Best Way to Kick Off the 2017 Grammys https://t.co/Bf5Hdia08u pic.twitter.com/EzR9ppF0ed— Breaking News (@BreaKing_0News) February 12, 2017
Sources: @mutantkidsbr. @MTV. @E!. @BreakingNews, 1.
Why didn't Nick do it too tho?
Also wtf was the point of dropping their pants? GTFO
Every single person in thier category was robbed
like, the voters looked and were like "yikes, who do I pick! They're all so good...except for those guys"
so the good vote ended up being split so much that the crap one won by accident