GRAMMY

Twenty One Pilots Accept the Grammy for Best Pop Duo in their Undies!



Nick Jonas presented Twenty One Pilots with the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo. The duo stripped down to their boxer-briefs before walking onto the stage to accept their first Grammy.





#Pantless seemed to be trend the trend all day, with Nicky J and host James Corden getting in on the fun.





Why didn't Nick do it too tho?

