February 12th, 2017, 07:33 pm hisjulliet The Walking Dead 7x10 Promo sourceThis power couple 😩❤[Spoiler (click to open)]
Next week, Big Little Lies starts (same timeslot) and I'll probably watch that instead.
Edited at 2017-02-13 04:52 am (UTC)
This episode was unintentionally hilarious.
I wish I could find a lighter gif but if you look at the passenger side you can see someone sit up.
I liked tonight's episode. It had a slow start, but the whole highway part was awesome and really felt like the show is getting back on track.
