I'm trying my best to watch this episode, but I honestly have zero interest.



Next week, Big Little Lies starts (same timeslot) and I'll probably watch that instead.



Edited at 2017-02-13 04:52 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I want to know who popped up in the front/back seat with Gabriel when he drove off!!!



This episode was unintentionally hilarious. Reply

Thread

Link

lol i could not stop laughing through this ep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I watched again when it came on at 11:15 and I couldn't see anyone in the back seat ): Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We’re not alone... #TWD pic.twitter.com/tXhiMMPzYo — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 13, 2017



I wish I could find a lighter gif but if you look at the passenger side you can see someone sit up. I wish I could find a lighter gif but if you look at the passenger side you can see someone sit up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, thank you! I can see it in this. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is why you always check the backseat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im so ready to see what that badass spiked walker is all about and im still not over the epic richonne walker kills Reply

Thread

Link

I really want to know what is happening with that alien-insect walker.



I liked tonight's episode. It had a slow start, but the whole highway part was awesome and really felt like the show is getting back on track. Reply

Thread

Link

how was the ep? i prob won't be able to watch for like a week -_- Reply

Thread

Link

imo this ep >>> all of 7A Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why can't you watch? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wanted to slap Morgan so hard tonight when he was all "maybe we can just capture Negan". When is he going to get it that you can't just have a heart-to heart with someone in this world and make them change their ways??? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

this show is still on? Is there anything new here? Reply

Thread

Link

rick and michonne decapitating those zombies together. relationship goals <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Richonne ❤️🌶❤🌶❤🌶❤🌶❤ Reply

Thread

Link

i dont keep up with twd but wtf is happening in that gif and how, is there a rope mowing them down?? Reply

Thread

Link