Newly single Chris Evans is ready to mingle
Chris Evans Parties Like a Bro After Split from Jenny Slate (VIDEO) https://t.co/jLRU17R55d— TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2017
- Chris partied with a bunch of friends in Houston last night
- They brought home a bunch of girls, including one that reportedly looked like a red-headed Jenny Slate
- Chris drunkenly tried to jump over a couch
source
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
What's up with all his breakups tho? He is too much of a man child or something? I wonder who's next
christ, i dont think i could party like that anymore lol the last time i got super shit faced i was hungover for like 3 days and puked 4 times the day after.