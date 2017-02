LOL!



It's like he goes through a slow death each time someone else starts to talk. Reply

Thread

Link

Pretty sure he's just on drugs. Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes. This is less "sad Affleck" and more "white knuckling sobriety Affleck," I hope he finds peace. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol the close up of his hands killed me Reply

Thread

Link

I can only imagine what will happen to Ben if JL is a complete flop at the box office and certainly critically. He's let himself go so much since signing on as Batman. Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully we don't find out, his kids shouldn't have to see that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I'm actually gonna cry from laughter lmao this vid is doing the MOST Reply

Thread

Link

I just watched The Accountant today and it was cute for what it was. Though it didn't have nearly enough John Bernthal and the third act was a mess (minus the action sequence, that was perfect). Reply

Thread

Link

As much as these amuse me, I also wonder if people will feel bad for making fun of him if he ends up having some kind of breakdown or depressive episode. Reply

Thread

Link

People still make fun of Britney, so no. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im really hoping there is a separate post for katy perrys jokes about britney's mental health. It made me really sad and I have a lot of feelings I want to get out lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ew, what did she say? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Im looking fr the vids rn but in the arrival post she made two separate jokes that referenced brits breakdown. One had to do about not needing to shave her head. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On the red carpet she was talking about her mental health and said something like "I haven't shaved my head yet!", not just once, but again in a different interview. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What an asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She actually made jokes about it in two separate interviews. Katy ain't shit for saying that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whatever's going on he's done to himself.

I hope he gets more help because this has nothing to with us in the public. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He has resting sad face tho. Reply

Thread

Link

thats just the benzos kicking in Reply

Thread

Link

He's breathing so heavily too. Reply

Thread

Link

Cackling Reply

Thread

Link